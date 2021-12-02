Windows 10 or Windows XP? This incredible mod brings us back to the mythical system and modifies the appearance of menus, Shell and apps

Some time ago it was 20 years since the launch of Windows XP, and in Genbeta we celebrate it with a series of curiosities that accompanied us during all those years. However, the fever for this operating system has not disappeared, and all those who are nostalgic for this OS They will be able to completely transform Windows 10 into Windows XP with the mod ‘Windows 10toxp’.

This modification has been published by a user on Reddit, who has dedicated himself to changing the appearance of multiple Windows 10 environments to make it as close as possible to Windows XP. The transformation is very elaborate, since a wide range of applications and menus will have the appearance of Microsoft’s most iconic operating system.

More than just a face lift





As we can see in some of the images that this user has shared on Reddit, we see that the transformation is not only about simple superficial changes, but that countless apps have been modified to pay tribute to this operating system. There are also changes to the Windows Shell, dialog boxes, and even a modified version of Explorer ++ that acts as an explorer.

The changes go further, to such an extent that the behavior of the system itself has been modified, such as the grayish tone of the background when we access the off button, or the addition of the Telnet, Dialer or Hyper Terminal applications.

The only UWP apps that we will see in this mod are ‘Settings’, something necessary to make the system work, and Windows Defender, although the latter is not in the system tray.

Its creator assures that it is the first mod that it realizes, and his motivation for creating this project was to detect that the mods that were available to go from Windows 10 to Windows XP “had various inaccuracies and lack of programs and icons”, among other things.

According claims the creator, being a pre-activated copy of Windows 10, cannot distribute it freely. However, anyone who requests it on Reddit through a message can get it.

Via | FireCube

More information | Reddit