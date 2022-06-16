Windows 10 will get rid of Internet Explorer in a future update: the transition will be slow with IE Mode in Edge

Yesterday, June 15, the mythical Microsoft browser, Internet Explorer, was officially left without support, as the company had already definitively confirmed a few weeks ago. Even so, you can still see this browser on your PC because Microsoft will wait for an update to its Windows OS to officially get rid of Explorer.

Microsoft has now published on its blog in English, Japanese and Korean (in the latter countries this browser has a large market share) to explain to Windows 10 users what they can expect after June 15. Windows 10 users still using Internet Explorer 11 will soon see a message from Microsoft stating that “The Future of Internet Explorer is in Microsoft Edge“.

Modo IE





Sites that require IE can be reloaded with IE mode in Edge, according to Microsoft. Users must select “Continue” to view the site in Edge, which automatically imports favorites, passwords, history, cookies and other browser data from IE.

We must remember that, from Genbeta, we have already talked about this. In the Congress of Deputies in Spain, in fact, they are going to have to make use of this function, since they have with functions that can only be done in Explorer as happens on many occasions in the Public Administration.

a slow migration

This migration to Edge will occur over the next few months. After a while, the Redmond firm will release an update via Windows Update that will remove IE11according to Microsoft.

“Over the next few months, the opening of Internet Explorer will progressively redirect users to our new browser, Microsoft Edge with IE mode,” said Sean Lyndersay, general manager of Microsoft Edge for business.

“Users will still see the Internet Explorer icon on their devices (such as on the taskbar or Start menu), but if they click to open Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge will open instead with easy access to IE mode Finally, Internet Explorer will be permanently disabled as part of a future Windows update, at which point Internet Explorer icons on user devices will be removed.”

To help users get started with IE mode, the redirection process will add a “Reload in IE mode” button to your toolbar in Microsoft Edge. That way, if they find a website that isn’t working properly, or if they visit a website that asks them to open the page with Internet Explorer, they can easily click the button to open the page in IE mode. Microsoft Edge will even ask them if they want the page to open in IE mode next time automatically.

As per the news, Microsoft Edge will check with the user every 30 days to make sure they still need IE mode for the site. As more and more sites upgrade to modern standards, users will need to use IE mode less and the modern rendering engine more.