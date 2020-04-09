General News

Windows 10X may be the new Windows 10 S after the Surface Neo gets delayed

April 9, 2020
With dual-screen Residence home windows devices it seems off the desk for 2020, Microsoft’s Residence home windows 10X has to find a home. Will it develop to be a different for Residence home windows 10 S on low cost single-screen devices instead?

In line with ZDNet, the delays associated to the coronavirus have pushed once more the launches of Flooring Neo and totally different dual-screen PCs, earlier their anticipated trip 2020 debut and into 2021. Microsoft’s Android-powered Flooring Duo has it seems not been affected. 

