Windows 11 2022 ‘big’ update is now available: Changes fall short of expectations

A few weeks ago we told you about all the changes that were coming to Windows 11 on the occasion of your second big update, Windows 11 22H2a version that Insider Program users have been using for months and that, Starting today, it will be rolling out to all Windows users 11 through Windows Update.

Remember that this new version can also be installed from scratch, without the need to update from any of the previous builds of Windows 11: as we told you yesterday, the ISO is now available. And indeed some features, like the new security tool ‘Smart App Control’require a clean installation to activate.

A word of warning: don’t expect any revolutionary (or even relevant) changes in this Windows 10 update, though things have definitely changed. The problem is that the expectations were high.and many of the (long-awaited) changes that Microsoft itself put on the table, seeking to make us long teeth, seem to have been left in the inkwell waiting for a next update.

Come on, Microsoft seems to have wanted to frustrate us unnecessarily. Because, let’s start by clearing this up, Windows 11 22H2 does not have tabbed Windows Explorer under its arm (Microsoft’s statement implies yes… but a footnote places us in October) nor the recovery of the ‘drag and drop’ function in the Taskbar. The first, demanded by users for ‘centuries ago’; the second, demanded since its suppression with the jump from Windows 10 to Windows 11. None of that will be available to you when you update.

In addition, another of the changes introduced in this version is aimed at limiting the user’s freedom: in Windows 11 Pro it is no longer possible to choose between a local user account and a Microsoft account during installation of the operating system. There are tricks to avoid this, of course, but…

That said, let’s see what new features Windows 11 22H2 brings:

Folders in the Start menu: Another example of a missing function with the introduction of Windows 11, in which Microsoft decides to retrace its steps, allowing the user to regroup icons at will in the Start menu. Of course, we will not be able to choose the size of the icons, as was the case with the ‘Live Tiles’ of the Windows 10 menu.





Changing the initial Explorer window: Currently, Windows 11 Explorer opens by default in the ‘Quick Access’ folder, which allows us to pin the folders that we want to have more at hand. Now, however, that option is gone in favor of a new ‘Home’ location, which includes both the old ‘Quick Access’ and a ‘Favorites’ section that allows us to pin files as well. On top of that, for the first time we can open Explorer directly in OneDrive.





Task manager, renewed and efficient: The new Windows update also brings us a total facelift of the Task Manager of the operating system. At a purely aesthetic level, the new interface (adapted to the Fluent UI style) relocates the information tabs; At a functional level, the new ‘Efficiency Mode’ stands out, which makes applications that remain open in the background consume fewer system resources. In Xataka you have all the data on how you can activate and use this new functionality.





Snaps Layouts accessible while moving the window: Currently, the ‘Snap Layouts’ function, which allows you to distribute several windows so that they are simultaneously visible on the screen, is accessible by leaving the cursor positioned on the window’s maximize button (or by right-clicking on it); but now we can also access it while we are dragging a window, just bring it closer to the center of the upper edge of the screen to display a giant version of the Snap Layouts menu and we can drop the window in the space we choose within our preferred template . Much more comfortable and natural than the previous system.

Accessibility… only for Anglo-Saxons





Live Subtitles: From now on, and in order to improve the accessibility of the operating system, Windows 11 22H2 offers us an application capable of generating subtitles for any audio or video that plays on our computer. You can access it in ‘Start > Accessibility’ or with the keyboard shortcut Win + Ctrl + Lbut don’t expect it to work with videos in Spanish (at least for now) or to offer simultaneous translation functions like YouTube.





Voice Access: Another functionality included in the latest update is also designed to improve accessibility and, like the previous one, it is only available for devices in English (if you are willing to use it in English, but your Windows is configured in Spanish, it does not help you either ). That said, all the reviews I’ve read so far from English-speaking users say very little (nothing) in favor of this app’s voice and command recognition capabilities.

Windows 11 is about to turn one year old. Honestly, how has the OS improved in this time?

A couple of new apps

Clipchamp: From now on, Clipchamp will come pre-installed on Windows 11 22H2 (or installed when upgrading from a previous version, of course); After the long-awaited Windows Movie Maker, Windows once again has its own free video editor… freemium. I’ve barely tested it, but it should work for small, unambitious projects that we can handle with basic templates and effects.

‘Microsoft Family Safety’: Starting now, Windows 11 Settings adds a new ‘Family’ section that integrates with the Microsoft Family Safety app, which makes it easy to do things like set screen time limits, apply inappropriate content filters , geolocation of family members, monitoring of a calendar of family events, etc.

