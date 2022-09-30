Windows 11 22H2 has a serious problem with printers: while the solution arrives, Microsoft proposes ideas to mitigate it

Microsoft has confirmed a new problem in Windows 11 that affects some printers connected to this operating system. The issue is serious, based on what has been published so far, and Microsoft has placed a backup hold on updates to version 22H2 of Windows 11 for devices potentially affected by the issue.

Microsoft notes that the issue affects devices with printers that utilizan el Microsoft IPP Class Driver o el Universal Print Class Driver for communication with the printer. The block prevents the installation of the Windows 11 22H2 update on affected devices. At the same time, the connectivity problem prevents Windows from identifying all the features of the printer.

What is known is that the affected printers run only with default settings, which means that printer-specific features such as “color, duplex/duplex printing, paper size or type settings” cannot be used. , or resolutions higher than 300x300dpi”, even if they are compatible.

Do not manually install the update

Microsoft recommends that you do not manually install the new feature update on affected systems. To resolve this issue, Microsoft is working on a full resolution of the issue. But in the meantime it says that administrators should remove any printers that use Microsoft’s IPP class driver or Universal Print Class driver.

“Windows needs connectivity to the printer to identify all features of the printer. Without connectivity, the printer is set to defaults and in some cases may not update once connectivity to the printer is restored,” he explained. Microsoft.

Printer reinstallation will force Windows to download and reinstall the driverswhich should mitigate the issues, according to Microsoft.

After the printers are removed, administrators must install the Windows 11 22H2 update on the device. Windows Update can take up to 48 hours to return the update, but you must perform a manual installation using the Windows 11 Setup Wizard or a Windows 11 2022 Update ISO.