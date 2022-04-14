Windows 11 does not give you the option to see the seconds in the hour, as Windows 10 or Linux can. Microsoft has an excuse

On your Windows 10 (or Windows 11) computer, on the taskbar, you have the time just to the right of the screen. Bearing in mind that the PC is often our work tool, checking the time is very useful. But there is something missing there: the seconds. And there are many complaints about it, historically and not only now with the arrival of a Windows 11 that also lacks seconds.

The issue is that a few years ago Microsoft had a compelling excuse for not including the seconds in the information we receive when we look at the time in Windows. If you wanted to see the seconds in Windows 95 the minimum requirement was to have 4 “megs” of RAM memory.

Now it is very common have computers with 8 or 16 gigabytes of RAM and in Windows 10 you can access this option from the settings. But in Windows 11, directly, it is not available natively. The curious thing is that the versions prior to Windows 95 did show the seconds.





The option was available in Windows 10 through the clock settings, but with the 2016 Anniversary Update it was hidden behind a change that had to be made in the Registry. Nevertheless, Microsoft has disabled that option in Windows 11which means there is no way to display the seconds on the clock in the taskbar.

TOP APPS WINDOWS 2020 FREE The 17 BEST PROGRAMS for your PC

What Microsoft says about it





Raymond Chen, an engineer at Microsoft, and one of those responsible for fighting for backwards compatibility in Windows, has spoken on this topic. Already in 2003 he was in charge of talking about why Windows 95 did not show the seconds in the taskbar: at that time it was to save on RAM memory. Under the premise that “the fastest code is the one that does not execute”.

Considering that now We no longer talk about having megabytes of RAM, but rather we have gigabytes of RAMthe performance of our equipment no longer seems, at first glance, to be a problem.

Chen has explained how in Terminal Servers the problem is that each user has their own clock and this means that the system is investing the CPU in updating the clocks. For this same reason, to save on CPU, the blinking of the cursor when writing a text is disabled.





When we talk about why an end user can not access that option, which is in Windows 10 for anyone, the answer remains the same: performance. In his blog, ‘The Old New Thing,’ Chen says that “any periodic activity with a pace greater than one minute incurs scrutiny from the Windows performance team, because periodic activity prevents the CPU from entering a state of low consumption”. And this taking into account that Microsoft does not consider essential in the task bar to indicate the seconds.

It should be remembered that, when we talk about the market in general terms, macOS offers the possibility to activate the display of the seconds in the task bar. This is accessible from the Preferences. So do Linux systems: in GNOME we can activate it for example with a command from the terminal.