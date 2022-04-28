Windows 11 gets an update that fixes the minimize, maximize and close buttons, and stops a memory leak

Microsoft has released a new update for windows 11 which you will most likely want to install. Not only does it fix several major bugs, but like the recent update for Windows 10, it improves the Secure Boot component, and fixes a major memory leak issue.

One of the most important bugs that have been fixed with this update is the problem that some users are experiencing that simply they cannot use the minimize, maximize and close windows buttons when an application is maximized.





You can now check for this update from Windows Update





Like the latest Cumulative Update for Windows 10, this new version of Windows 11 is in Preview, which means that for now it is “optional” and without security updates. However, unlike in Windows 10, in Windows 11 you can go to Windows Update from Settings to check for updates and install them right away.

The download offers you the cumulative update KB5012643 and will leave you with Windows 11 Build 22,000,652. Among the other new features and problems corrected with this version, we can highlight:

Fixed issues that could cause subtitles to be cut off or misaligned.

Now the temperature displayed on the taskbar will appear above the weather icon.

Fixed issue that prevented minimizing, maximizing, or closing maximized app windows via window buttons due to Notification Center.

Fixed a bug that could cause delays of up to 40 minutes after a reboot.

Fixed a memory leak issue that can affect computers that are on 24/7.

Preview or preview updates are offered two weeks in advance so that affected users can update as soon as possible. Next month, during the usual Patch Tuesday, this update will be offered automatically to all users.

For more details you can read the Microsoft support website.

Via | betanews