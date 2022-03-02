Windows 11 is already on almost 20% of PCs with the Microsoft Store, but it is still far from the success of Windows 10 in its early days

After its official launch in October of last year, Windows 11 is gaining more and more followers, and although there are still quite a few things to polish in its system, more users dare to take the leap on their computers. Although we were talking a few weeks ago about its performance in terms of percentage of total installations worldwide through Statcounter, today we are talking about the increase in that figure during the month of February. And it is that Windows 11 is already installed on almost 20% of systems.

This has been confirmed by the analysis firm AdDuplex, who through a series of graphs have represented the total market index that the operating system has with respect to the most installed in the world: Windows 10. The figures are somewhat more promising, although it still has a long way to go to be considered a majority system.

Some figures that grow gradually although far from those of Windows 10 in its beginnings



Image: AdDuplex

Windows 11 reaches 19.3% market share worldwide, a figure that is increasing compared to 16.1% last month according to this same firm. The operating system is installed gradually throughout the world, although it is worth mentioning that these numbers are obtained in a different way from those shown by Statcounter. In this case, AdDuplex is based on data provided by some 5,000 Microsoft Store apps using AdDuplex SDK v.2 or higher, while Statcounter has its code installed on more than two million sites worldwide. However, it is interesting to know the study, because in November 2021, Windows 11 started with an 8.6% market share based on AdDuplex analysis.

The number of Windows 11 is opposed to the different versions of Windows 10 installed. According to the analysis firm we see that the most installed version of Windows 10 is the M21U (21H1), which has a 27.5% market index. Another interesting fact is the number of computers that are in the Windows 11 insiders program, with a residual figure that does not exceed 0.3%.

Microsoft released the biggest update to Windows 11 to date a few days ago, an attempt to boost the installation numbers of this operating system. Although it exceeds the start of Windows 7, it is far from the market share that Windows 10 had at the beginning. In addition, it is worth mentioning that Windows has consistently been losing users with each passing year, a market share that currently stands at 75%, compared to more than 90% that they had 10 years ago. This is also a symptom that we now have more variety, with users who no longer only depend on the PC, and the arrival of Chrome OS in the neighborhood.