Windows 11 is updated with a new search bar and Microsoft forces us to use Edge again: this is how it works

Microsoft’s insistence on using Microsoft Edge is certainly admirable. It is not the first time that the company forces its users to use their browser instead of giving the user the choice. Even when it isn’t, the operating system repeatedly prompts us to use both Edge and Bing. Now with the new Windows 11 desktop search bar, more of the same seems to be happening.

This new search bar is reaching all users registered in the Windows 11 Dev Channel. This bar appears floating on the desktop, an idea, as you can see, inspired by mobile devices and tablets. The intention is to have even more at hand when searching through the Internet. Nevertheless, even if we have put another default browser in the system, the toolbar will still use Edge.

The new search bar uses Edge and it is not possible to change it

Through Windows 11 Dev Channel build 25120, users can access this new desktop search bar. It works as a widget, and basically it will show us the search results instantly., opening Microsoft Edge for it. However, this bar does not respect the user’s preferences around the default browser.

Windows 11 25120 has a new desktop search box (vivetool addconfig 37969115 2). Results are always shown in Microsoft Edge, ignoring the configured default browser. pic.twitter.com/DVYiyU41wl — Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) May 19, 2022

The new functionality, like its “main flaw”, has been discovered thanks to Rafael Rivera, an engineer at Telos Corporation. In the captures that we can see in the tweet, shows how although Chrome has been chosen by default, the search bar uses Edge.

As we said, it is not the first time that Microsoft has done this. In fact, since the release of Windows 11, the company has become more insistent on it. Although it has already changed it in successive versions, the first builds of Windows 11 did not allow us to change the browser by default as before, but we had to go through a dozen clicks until we could do it.

Although the new search bar is available through the Dev Channel, we can also get hold of it by using Microsoft’s PowerToys, a series of tools with the aim of extending the Windows experience.

