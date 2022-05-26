Windows 11 now changes your wallpaper for a beautiful photo every day: this is how you can do it with Spotlight

Both Windows 10 and Windows 11 offer what is known in Spanish as ‘Windows Featured Content’ on their lock screens, although the name ‘Windows Spotlight’ may sound more familiar to you. This feature offers us landscape photographs as wallpaper that rotate every day while the screen is locked. This screen also shows the date, calendar, mail and Skype by default, although the apps can be changed between some of those offered by Microsoft.

Now, the feature has arrived on the Windows 11 desktop, which means that, in addition to the lock screen, we can also enjoy this function on the desktop itself. In this article we tell you how to do it.

How to turn on Windows Spotlight on Windows 11 desktop

Microsoft had planned to offer this function in the next major update of Windows 11, the 22H2, which should arrive during September or October of this year. However, they have advanced it, and now we can have the feature through the optional Windows 11 update (KB5014019). In this way, if we want to have Windows Spotlight on the Windows 11 desktop, we will have to first update the system through Windows Update.

Once we have made sure that we have installed the Windows 11 cumulative update KB5014019, we can now enjoy Windows Spotlight also on the desktop. To achieve this, simply follow the steps indicated below:





We enter Settings > Personalization > Background > Customize background. Among the options that we have available, we select ‘Windows Featured Content’.





When we have selected the option, we will see on our desktop a photograph of a landscape that will rotate every day.





Having enabled the option, an icon will appear on the desktop in the upper right corner where it will offer us location information in which the photograph was taken.

Every day, our desktop will change with photographs taken from some of the most impressive locations on our planet. However, it is not the only option that we have available as a way of native customization of the desktop. In addition to an image, we can add a solid color, or even a slideshow of images from a folder that we have previously specified.