Windows 11 receives new features with its latest update and fixes the bug that left data undeleted after formatting

Microsoft has released the latest cumulative update for Windows 11. With the March Tuesday Patch (KB5011493) exciting new features have been added as well as multiple bug fixes.

One of the issues that this update fixes is the persistence of some data after “formatting” the computer via the ‘Reset this PC’ function in Settings. A bug that affected both Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Reset PC now does erase everything



Windows 11 Reset Feature

Both Windows 10 and Windows 11 have a feature called ‘Reset this PC’ which basically does the same thing as if we manually formatted the PC: reinstall Windows deleting files and leaving everything as new.

This feature has two modes, one where you can delete all files and one where you can keep them. In the first case Windows was not acting correctly. The bug in question affected the OneDrive folders that the user had synchronized with the Microsoft cloud. After resetting and choosing to get rid of everything, this data persisted.

What’s new in Windows 11 in March and issues fixed





With its inclusion in the latest system security patch, new features coming to Windows 11 will be installed automatically and not optionally. This includes some pending debts of the system after its launch, along with the various bug fixes and up to 41 vulnerabilities.

The clock and date will appear on the taskbar of all connected monitors.

Weather information will now be displayed on the left of the taskbar, and hovering the mouse pointer over it will show the widget information. It disappears when you move the mouse.

Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer mode of the browser will share cookies.

We also fixed an issue that causes Microsoft Edge’s Internet Explorer mode to stop working when you press the F1 key.

Fixed an issue that may cause the list of time zones in Settings to appear blank for non-admin users.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect tooltips to appear in an empty area of ​​the taskbar after hovering over other icons such as battery, volume, and Wi-Fi.

To install this update, just open Windows Update from Settings (Windows Key + I) and check for available updates.