Windows 11 requirements slow its growth: nearly half of PCs still don’t support it, study finds

Windows 11 was officially presented a little over a year ago and since its launch, little by little more users install it on their computers. However, it came with a requirement that prevented many people from upgrading to this operating system: the CPU had to support TPM 2.0. Although today there are tricks to bypass this hardware limitation, it has been an obstacle for many users who wanted to try Windows 11 on their systems.

From Lansweeper, asset management company and creator of the homonymous software, they have carried out a study in which they conclude that, nearly 43% of an estimated 27 million computers are not compatible with Windows 11 due to hardware limitations.

Windows 11 hardware requirements slow you down

Specifically, 42.76% of the computers analyzed by Lansweeper did not meet the requirements to install Windows 11. The computers came from more than 60,000 organizations, so it is a study focused on companies. Although it is an improvement over the figure given last year (57.26%), it is still very high.

Another requirement to install Windows 11 is to have 4GB of RAM, something that has also affected the tests. And it is that of the total, 71.5% of the computers did not incorporate such amount of memorywhile 14.66% of all computers failed the TPM specification on the CPU.

Roel Decneut, chief strategy officer at Lansweeper, says they know that those who can’t upgrade to Windows 11 will continue to use Windows 10. The company’s clients include Sony, Pepsico, Cerner, MiT, Hilton hotels and more. .

For companies, the microchip crisis and global economic uncertainty have also been factors influencing the decision to adopt this new operating system. And it is that although companies want to prepare to update their systems, “there are broader problems that affect their adoption and that are outside of Microsoft’s control,” according to Decneut.

The adoption of Windows 11 is being slow, although little by little more users are convinced by the new version of the Microsoft operating system. According to figures from Lansweeper, the system is already installed on 1.44% of computers analyzedcompared to 0.52% last January.

Via | The Register