Windows 11 takes over the design of the WhatsApp app in its new version: the Fluent style of the system transforms its interface

In November we were able to talk about the new WhatsApp app for Windows, which can be found in the Microsoft Store and in UWP format. Our impressions were very good, since the application works really well, it is fast and with the multi-device support connection problems are forgotten. Now the app will embrace the design of Windows 11.

In order not to clash with the tone of the new Microsoft operating system, the WhatsApp Beta application from the Store arrives in its new version with WinUI 2.6+ to adopt the Fluent design of Windows 11. This means somewhat more rounded and more stylistic edges..

WhatsApp adopts the new design of Windows 11

It has been through the FireCube account where we have learned about the design changes of WhatsApp Beta. Although they are changes that you have to pay some attention to realize them, they come to not clash with the general design of Windows 11 and offer a somewhat less inconsistent experience on a visual level. This new design will mainly affect the application interface.

Remember the WhatsApp UWP app? They are now moving to WinUI 2.6+ stylings to get Windows 11 Fluent Design #Whatspp #Windows11 #yourp #FluentDesign pic.twitter.com/94PhDofJC1 – FireCube (@FireCubeStudios) January 17, 2022

With WhatsApp Beta, which you can download for free in the Microsoft store, the company forgets Electron to support the UWP (Universal Windows Platform) format. This equates to much lower RAM consumption, being able to count on a more efficient app in our system. Although it is a beta version, the application is perfectly substitutable for WhatsApp Desktop, and we can have voice functions, send files, manage groups, etc.

There are no details yet on when WhatsApp intends to leave the beta period in its application. At the moment it lacks some other function that we do see in Desktop, but the fact that it works without disconnections and consumes less resources is already a big plus point for the user.

Remember that even if you receive this new design, the app will continue to work for both Windows 10 and Windows 11.