Windows 11 will be able to update to the latest version from the initial configuration: all the news of the successor of Windows 10

Microsoft has announced new features for Windows 11 and one of the most notable is that the latest version of the operating system can be installed during the initial configuration of a computer. Microsoft is rolling out a new cumulative update for the original version of Windows 11 to registered Windows Insiders in the Release Preview channel. This update brings the operating system to build number 22000.829.

At the moment, we have that when you first set up your Windows 11 PC, there are a few steps, and there comes a time when the PC checks for updates. Currently only installed minor updates to keep your PC secure. Starting with this build announced today, you will also be given the option to upgrade to the next version of Windows 11.

With the 22H2 version of Windows 11 getting closer, it seems that Microsoft is preparing for it and facilitating its installation from the first moment. When version 22H2 comes out (which stands out because it will force everyone to have a Microsoft account) many laptops will probably still ship with the original version of Windows 11.

With the option for eligible devices to upgrade to a newer version of Windows 11 during out-of-box experience (OOBE) when you log in for the first time. If you choose to upgrade to a newer versionthe update process will start shortly after the update is installed on the device.

Other new features of Windows 11





There is more news with Windows 11 build 22000.829. There are many fixes and consent can also be accepted to receive urgent notifications. The most notable changes are:

possibility of receive urgent notifications when focus assist is on.

Functionality has been restored for scenarios Windows Autopilot deployment that are affected by the mitigation security for hardware reuse. This update removed the one-time use restriction for self-deployment mode (SDM) and pre-provisioning (PP). This update has also re-enabled display of the User Principal Name (UPN) in User Driven Mode (UDM) deployments for approved manufacturers.