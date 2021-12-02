Windows 11 will bring back the clock and the date to the second monitor: these are all the news of the last preview build

Windows 11 continues to correct bugs and bring features to improve the experience, which despite many benefits, still leaves something to be desired. The last preview for insiders brings us back some options that many demanded, among them, the return of the clock and the date to the second monitor that we connect in our system.

Microsoft announced it through its official blog, where has offered all the details about its Windows 11 Build 22509 for everyone who is enrolled in your insider program. Today we talk about everything new that has come to this build. Below these lines we leave you with the most relevant changes.

Main new features of Build 22509

Changes in Windows 11 Narrator

The Narrator feature in Windows 11 has received a number of changes, especially focused on navigation with Edge. Now it will be more precise, offering more useful information and more consistent navigation. We will also be able to instantly start typing in the fields where possible, as we won’t have to wait for the narrator to finish running the scan.

Changes to the interface



Image: Microsoft

The Windows 11 interface also comes with several new features in this build. In the start menu, for example, now we can display the entire list of applications and recommendations of their respective panels, in order to have a broader view of everything we have installed.

Possibly one of the most anticipated changes by users. Although in Windows 10 this happened without problems, for some reason In Windows 11 the date and time did not appear in the toolbar of the second monitor that we connect. Microsoft has finally fixed it with this update, and it will be displayed correctly. This addition will gradually arrive to monitor user feedback.

Microsoft now add up to three high priority notifications in the interface, so we can see up to four notifications appear at the same time, three of high priority and one of normal priority.

From Microsoft are transitioning from control panel to their ‘Settings’ app . This means that more and more options will come to this app to have all the settings in a single and unified place. Advanced sharing settings, which include printers and public folder options, will now appear in the ‘Settings’ app.

The system will now remember if you have enabled Bluetooth or WiFi connection when we are in airplane mode . In this way, the next time we run this mode, the options that we have enabled will remain on, a measure to facilitate, for example, the use of wireless headphones while traveling.

Windows Sandbox now supports ‘Restart’ feature in your virtual environment. In this way, when we create a virtual desktop through this application, we will see this function by pressing the shutdown button.

In addition to all these news, Microsoft has also taken the opportunity to fix some persistent problems in Windows 11, such as the unexpected large size of certain icons when the image is scaled to 125%, a correct operation of the Windows key plus the number that corresponds to each app, and fixes in the explorer.exe process, among other things.

All these changes they will progressively reach all users who are enrolled in the Microsoft insiders program. When the company has collected all the feedback it requires, the changes will be made public in the stable builds.

More information | Microsoft