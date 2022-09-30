Windows 11 will finally be able to take screenshots like Mac OS has been doing for 25 years

Windows has had a tool for taking screenshots since the days of Windows Vista, the recently revamped ‘Snipping’. Of course, before that there was already the possibility to resort to the ‘Print Screen’ button, but Cutouts allows us to choose what portion of the screen we want to include in the capture, while the button only contemplates saving the full screen.

However, ‘Snipping’ suffers from a serious shortcoming: it does not include an autosave function. Whatever we catch, remains only on the clipboard, thus forcing us to go to an editor, paste the screenshot and save it. In short, a waste of time and effort that can also make it difficult for us to capture images from live video broadcasts, for example.





Shall I tell you the good news or the bad news first?

And above all, an inexplicable deficiency, since this autosave function can be found in dozens of third-party screenshot applications, most of them free. Well, it’s time to give you good news: Windows users can celebrate that Microsoft has finally announced that the next version of Snip (11.2209.2.0) will include automatic image capture and saving by default, images that we can later recover by accessing ‘My Images’.





But, well, also bad newsNote: Microsoft is rolling out this update in Windows 11 Preview Build 25211, available only to Insider Program members. That means that this new feature will probably (though not for sure) end up making its way to the stable version used by most Windows 11 users… but we don’t know when. And, given that Microsoft just released the 22H2 update to its operating system just 10 days ago, we will probably still have to wait many months to see this on our computers.

“When you go, I come from there…”

But the big question is, why is it taking so long for a function at the same time so basic and so simple to land in Windows… so much so that Apple Macs implemented it 25 years ago? Yes, yes, 25 years: in 1997back in the days of Mac OS 7.6.

Several years before that, in 1985, Apple added a keyboard shortcut that enabled full screen capture on your computers (‘Shift – Cmd – 3’, specifically), and then automatically saved the capture on the hard drive, in a MacPaint format file. In fact, this feature has been around for so long on the Mac that it’s had time to change formats three times: from MacPaint to PICT, from PICT to TIFF, and from TIFF to PDF.

Full screen capture autosave was not adopted by Windows until Windows 8released in 2012: the corresponding shortcut is ‘Win + Impr Pant’and save the capture in the ‘Screenshots’ folder of ‘My Images’, in PNG format.

However, capturing only a portion of the screen was also available on the Mac since 1985, from the “Shift – Cmd – 4” shortcut, which captured only the active window (and, at the time, sent it to print). Years later, in 1997 (back in the days of Mac OS 7.6), that shortcut went on to allow selecting a specific area of ​​the screen (and save it to the hard drive, without sending it to print), and the active window was now captured with “Shift – Cmd – 4 + Space”.



Image extracted from the PDF of the official manual of Macintosh II (1986).

It is also true that Mac, at the time, did not think much about the functionality of this feature of its operating system: at first it was saved in files named ‘Screen 0’, ‘Screen 1’, ‘Screen 2’, etc; Y when you get to ‘Screen 9’, you had to rename some of the images already saved or else the computer beeped every time you tried to take the eleventh catch.