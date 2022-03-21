Windows 11 will indicate with a watermark that your PC is not compatible: it does not matter that you have paid or that it works well

We had already told that Windows 11 would start warning that your PC is not compatible with Windows 11… even if you are already using Windows 11. But, only with a small message in the Settings. However, now in a classic Microsoft move, the system has just inherited a nice desktop watermark that will serve as a (slightly empty) warning. reporting that your PC is not compatible with the operating system.

It does not matter that you have paid for your license, and it does not matter that you have been able to install the system without problem and it works well for you. If your computer doesn’t meet the famous minimum requirements, you’ll likely end up with this permanent notice on your desktop.

The “good news” is that the mark is quite small and unobtrusive, only appearing on the desktop without limiting any system functions. And for now this is just found in version 22000.588 (The latest stable version of Windows 11 is 22000.556), so until the next cumulative update is released, it will not start appearing to everyone.

How to remove unsupported Windows 11 watermark





Unfortunately the flag is permanent unless you upgrade the hardware to meet the requirements, which is probably more difficult than editing the Windows Registry, but this is the other option available if you are bothered by this message appearing on your desktop.