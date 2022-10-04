Windows 11 will rescue a mythical function of Windows 10 in its taskbar: the news that will arrive in its future update

Windows 11 came with different visual changes to our devices, starting with the taskbar itself, which is located at the bottom. This was designed from scratch to be introduced in Windows 11, and this is something, on the one hand, negative since there are still many features missing that we had in Windows 10.

Move the taskbar to one of the sides or the possibility of having customization options in this are some of the features that can be missed. Although there is one that has been requested by many users and that is present in Windows 10: a shortcut to the task manager directly from the taskbar.

Windows 11 will make it easier to access the task manager

Windows 11 changed the way this feature could be accessed from having access anywhere on the taskbar, to having to click only on the Start button with the right button. Now from Microsoft they have wanted to listen to their users and go back with this decision, to allow it to be accessed from any part of the bottom bar.

This is exactly what has been seen in the new preview version of Windows 11, generating a great surprise for any user who is testing it. with this version you can now right-click anywhere on the taskbar to select from the dropdown task manager option.





This is functionality that is now available through the developer channel, with Windows 11 Build 25211. Other features appear in this version, such as a much-improved drag and drop option in a system tray. This is added to an improvement in dynamic widgets, separating the selector and the configurator.

The fact of being in the developer channel means that there is no exact release date for the general public. Although, looking at the rest of the launches that have been made, it can be said that We will see this update on our computers in early 2023.

Via | Windows Latest