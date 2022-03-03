Windows 11 will start asking for your credit card information to improve subscription management

Microsoft has released a new build for Windows 11 Insiders. With the release of Build 22567 to members of the Dev channel, the company has included a number of notable new features, including the better Microsoft 365 subscription managementwhich includes the system now asking directly for your credit card information.

Basically, what was previously only available from your Microsoft account settings on the web is now will be directly integrated into Windows 11 Settings, within the Account settings section. You will be able to add and remove payment methods directly from there.





Your computer is just another shopping tool



Current Account options in Windows 11 Settings send all to external links

Microsoft explains that the feature is part of improving the subscription management experience and its “Online Services Experience Packs.” This option will allow us to see our payment information, and also we can be notified by Windows directly when a payment method needs to be updated.

The feature is reaching a group of Insiders progressively, not everyone who updates their build You will see the new options. Microsoft says that will be monitoring the reaction before expanding availability to all users.

It makes sense, if you don’t pay for any Microsoft services, these pages will only “highlight the benefits of subscriptions” that the company offers. But if you already use your Microsoft account to buy apps or games, or pay for Office, OneDrive, or even Xbox, you probably have a payment method linked to your account. This way it is more at hand in your system.

Windows 11 has been adding more options to the Account page of Settings for several months now. Already in October they had added subscription management to view OneDrive storage, access Office webapps directlyor upgrade your subscription if you use the free version of these.