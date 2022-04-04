Windows 11’s new video editor isn’t Movie Maker 2, but it’s starting to pay off with more free features

A few weeks ago we commented on our disappointing experience with Clipchamp, the new video editor for Windows 11. We were expecting a Movie Maker 2 and instead we found a webapp full of paywalls. The reason: the only thing that could be exported without paying was 480p videos.

This is something that Microsoft has just corrected, since offering a video editor for your system in the year 2022 and limiting it to such low quality was really in bad taste. clipchamp now allows you to export videos at 720p and 1080p without having to pay.





Exporting in HD for free is the least that the Windows video editor itself could do



Clipchamp for Windows 11

For those less aware, Clipchamp is an online video editor that Microsoft recently bought and that with Windows 11 build 22572 for the Insider Program, became part of the default system apps.

Clipchamp does not replace the Video Editor that is called exactly Video editor. At least for now, both applications coexist, but Clipchamp has many more options than the solution built into Photos.

If your video does not contain Clipchamp stock assets, you can export for free at 1080p and without a watermark

As we commented then, it was to be expected that Microsoft would change this strategy sooner rather than later, since the paid subscription to be a Clipchamp Premium user costs twice as much per year as Microsoft 365.

Currently as long as you use Clipchamp on Windows 11, you are no longer limited to 480p and can export videos in high definition. Free users can export videos at 720p and 1080p. However, if you use any premium stock audio, video, or image assets, your exported video will include a watermark.

Let’s remember that this new editor is still being tested within beta versions of Windows 11, so it has room to further improve its current offer and better integrate with the system. Clipchamp is a webapp, not a native app, although it works quite well, and seeing that Microsoft responded quickly to criticism about quality limitation, makes us be a little more optimistic about its future within Windows.