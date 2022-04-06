Windows 365 Switch: go from a local Windows to one in the cloud as if it were a browser tab

In the middle of 2021, Microsoft launched its virtual computer service called Windows 365, which is basically a way of rent the power of a Windows 10 and 11 PC from the cloud that can be accessed from almost any connected device.

Now the company is presenting us with the next chapter in the evolution of this service that they have baptized as Windows 365 Switch, a way of switch between your cloud PC to your local PC in one click.





Windows 11 + Windows 365 + Microsoft 365





In an event dedicated to the future of hybrid work with Windows, the company has told us about the new integrations between Windows 11 and Windows 365. These include three novelties:

Windows 365 Switch It will serve to move seamlessly between your PC in the cloud and your local PC with a single click. This feature will allow Windows 11 users to move between Windows in the cloud and Windows on-premises from the task bar view. It will even support the usual keyboard shortcuts and gestures to switch windows.

It will serve to move seamlessly between your PC in the cloud and your local PC with a single click. This feature will allow Windows 11 users to move between Windows in the cloud and Windows on-premises from the task bar view. It will even support the usual keyboard shortcuts and gestures to switch windows. Windows 365 Boot It will serve to be able to boot directly to your PC in the Windows 365 cloud in just one step. That is, sign in to your Cloud PC and set it as the primary experience on a device. This option allows different users to sign in directly to their own secure Windows 365 cloud.

It will serve to be able to boot directly to your PC in the Windows 365 cloud in just one step. That is, sign in to your Cloud PC and set it as the primary experience on a device. This option allows different users to sign in directly to their own secure Windows 365 cloud. Windows 365 Offline It will offer the ability to work offline and then automatically resynchronize without losing any data. That is, the work you do from the offline version of your PC in the cloud is persistent and everything is synchronized with your account once you reconnect.





A new Windows 365 app will also be offered to go directly to the PC in the cloud from the taskbar or the Start Menu.

Windows 365 is also integrated into Microsoft 365 to manage PCs in the cloud alongside other devices

With these tools, Microsoft hopes to simplify experiences in companies in hybrid work environments, that is, in any scenario that requires flexibility in working on a variety of devices.

Windows 365 is an interesting solution for elastic workforces like interns or contractors, or large-scale computing needs like developers, to remote workers and secure forms of BYOPC (bring your own PC to work).