Windows 8.1 is about to die: Microsoft already warns it in full screen, although (almost) nobody will care

Few people have the Windows 8.1 operating system on their mind anymore, since according to the data, less than 3% of computers that are active They are running it right now. This has caused Microsoft to announce the end of support date for this version for the January 10, 2023but now they remind their few users with a screenshot as soon as they run it.

Microsoft wants to prepare Windows 8.1 users so that there are no surprises about it. That is why after a cumulative update, all of these will see if or if a screen in which the need to upgrade to a higher version will be reminded so as not to lose support for updates.

Microsoft remembers the end of Windows 8.1

Specifically, the notice will be uploaded automatically to full screen where an alert situation will be created so that all users feel the need to go through updates. Specifically, the message says the following:

January 10, 2023 is the last day that Microsoft will offer security updates and technical support for PCs running Windows 8.1. We’re reaching out now to thank you for your loyalty and help you prepare for what’s to come.





In this situation, users will have two options available: display this reminder again after 35 days or the same day that Windows 8.1 ends up dying when it comes to ultimate support. And we are talking about the definitive one because the updates were already stopped on January 9, 2018, but now we are experiencing a grace period with extended support that will no longer have a longer run from the beginning of the year.

As of January 10, all these computers will not receive upgrades when it comes to security, let alone new features. In this situation, Microsoft always recommends updating to a higher software version, such as Windows 10 or 11, which is supported.

This is the same route that Windows 7 is going to have, according to the main rumors. In this case, Microsoft aims for its end of support in January 2026, but it is still something that has not been officially confirmed. Although of course, we will surely also see a similar message on all the devices that are actively using it.

Via | BleepingComputer