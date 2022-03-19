Windows 9 never existed and Microsoft had a good reason to go from 8 to Windows 10

When in 2014 information was leaking about what the new version of Microsoft’s operating system for PCin Genbeta, as in the world in general, we assumed that we were talking about Windows 9. A logical continuation after 7 and after 8 (actually, 8.1).

But we never got to have a windows 9 and the Redmond giant had a compelling reason to do so. We remember the story that led Microsoft to jump to Windows 10 to give its OS a twist.

Nadella’s first big pitch





In 2015 came the software that replaced a Windows 8 that did not catch on among users. As we already published in July 2015, “next July 29 will be an important date for Microsoft, since it is the day that Windows 10 will be launched globally with which they hope to be able to leave behind the troubles of Windows 8, and by the way try convey the image that they are a renewed company and dedicated to the community”.

Goodbye to a Windows 9 that never existed. In 2014, Satya Nadella was chosen as Steve Ballmer’s replacement as CEO of Microsoft. The 2015 release it would be his great staging.

However, the one who spoke out about this change more openly at the time was Joe Belfiore, vice president of operating systems at Microsoft. According to his words, the change “is for the product itself. When you see Windows 10 running, you’ll agree it’s a more appropriate name.”

An innovative operating system





Windows 8 and its follower, 8.1, wanted to be a revolution, but they were misunderstood. Smart mobile devices were already in our lives and Microsoft wanted an OS that could serve to unify the mobile interface with that of the computer.

Windows 8 opted for a design with tiles that did not convince altogether. Windows 8.1 arrived to allow us to log in directly to the classic desktop (or with the tiles, depending on your choice).

Therefore, everything indicates that the giant created by Bill Gates wanted to break with an OS that did not convince and to remove the continuity that putting a 9 in a new version would mean, it jumped to 10. The version jump it was a form of marketing to “split” Windows 10 of his predecessor. Paradoxically, a great novelty of 10 is that he returned to the classic start menu and that removing it was never convincing.

And in reality yes the idea worked if we see the figures. In 2018 it became the most used version of Windows in the business world for the first time and in 2019 Windows 10 started as the Microsoft operating system with the largest market share, despite what it took for people to abandon Windows 7.

In fact, Windows 11 has arrived with powerbut has not achieved the success of Windows 10 in its first few months.