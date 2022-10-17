Windows 95 is already a portable application (with extra games) that you can run on your Windows 10/11, Mac or Linux

For those of us who have already combed (some) gray hair, Windows 95 was our gateway to personal computing; For this reason, and because this operating system has been the basis on which the following Windows have been developed (remember that, before that, Windows was ‘only’ a graphical interface for MS-DOS), W95 deserves a top spot in our geek hearts.





And for that, any opportunity to remember/know what it was like to use that operating system deserves to be celebrated. Even more so if it is as simple to use as the one we present here: an emulator that works with Electron (that is, that runs Windows 95 inside a stripped-down version of the Chrome browserlike the old WhatsApp Desktop), which allows us to use it on Windows 10 and 11, on Linux or on Mac. In my case, the 64-bit version has given me problems, but the 32 bit one has been executed perfectly.

If you notice that the application ‘hijacks’ your mouse pointer, don’t worry: just press ESC

And we say “use it” and not “install it” because it is a mere portable application: unzip (in the case of the Windows versions, we download a .ZIP) and that’s it. No virtual machines, no dual booting, no altering partitions. And it is not a mere ‘simulation’ of the appearance of Windows 95, but of a functional version of it, with sound and all its applications (WordPad, Minesweeper, MS Paint, etc.)…

We can even find ourselves with two browsers (Internet Explorer and Netscape Navigator, which, of course, did not come pre-installed in the original Windows 95), although this is the biggest problem of this W95, since they are not able to connect to the Internet.



I also don’t remember this coming pre-installed on my Windows 95, by the way.

Yesterday, its creator, Felix Rieseberg, released version 3.1.1which solves operating errors of previous versions and that you can now download from this page.

Disk images, the key to working with external files

The application gives us the option of alter the disk image you use to boot, in case we want to ‘install’ something or introduce a file to work with from W95 (of course, the possibility that everything goes to hell is high, and the author already warns us). Ironically, Windows 10/11 does not allow mounting this kind of disk images (Linux and Mac yes), a necessary step to alter them, but there are free tools like OSFMount that will allow us to do it.

Likewise, before starting Windows itself, the emulator gives us the option of using another disk image to mount a virtual floppy disk: