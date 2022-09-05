Windows Defender says that Google Chrome and other apps are malicious: why it happens and how to fix it

If you have recently turned on your computer and Windows Defender has alerted you to a threat under the name of ‘Win32/Hive.ZY‘, don’t worry, you’re not the only one, as everything indicates that malware detection software it’s giving false positives when running an Electron or Chromium based application.

The problem has begun to appear on the web a few hours ago, where on social networks and forums, including Reddit, we have seen how numerous users have confirmed the presence of this error by Windows Defender.

Windows Defender and the false positive

The issue has also been confirmed by Microsoft, and an update for Windows Defender is now pending that should fix it. As some users have been able to confirm, detection notification is quite persistentpopping up again and again even though we ignore the message if the app it detects is in the background.



Imagen: Windows Latest

The error seems to appear both in Defender from Windows 8.1 and onwards, and in Security Essentials for Windows Vista and Windows 7. According to a comment from Microsoft, ‘Win32/Hive.ZY‘ is a threat that contains suspicious activity and that used to mark potentially malicious filesespecially those downloaded from e-mails.

As we have mentioned, the error occurs when detecting any application based on Electron or Chromium, so browsers like Google Chrome or Edge, and basically any app running Visual Studio Code, will trigger the alert. This occurs in version 1.373.1508.0 of Windows Defender according to the Microsoft forums.

How to update Windows Defender

The update is being released via Windows Defender version 1.373.1537.0. If this problem occurs to you and you still do not have that version installed, you can go to Windows Defender > Virus and threat protection > Virus and threat protection updates and click on ‘Check for updates’ so that the system downloads the mentioned version.

Similarly, in case you don’t see the update, you can also download the latest update in 64-bit and 32-bit versions.