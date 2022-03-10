Windows Explorer already has tabs, they’re just hidden in a Windows 11 beta

Microsoft has released a new build for Windows 11 Insiders these days. As they always do from Redmond, they wrote an article telling the news that comes to the program for users of each ring. However, the most important function that they have included this time has remained hidden, and it is none other than the possibility of have tabs in Windows 11 File Explorer.

File Explorer tabs are back! (Windows 11 22572, feature 34370472) pic.twitter.com/U3t10Affdq — Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) March 9, 2022

Unveiled by Rafael Rivera on Twitter, not just any function. For years, the community has been asking Microsoft to include the possibility of having this possibility to have “multiple windows in one”. It is something that Apple also took a long time to integrate into the Finder, and that Microsoft came to show with ‘Sets’, which at the time was considered the future of multitasking, because in addition to tabs in the Explorer, it took them to everything the system.

‘Sets’ died, but the idea lives on

After several comings and goings, we gave up ‘Sets’ for dead in 2019. Later, in 2020, we verified that it was still alive when it appeared again in versions for Insiders, although the idea was again left in a test and did not even reach the version stable of Windows 10 nor to that of Windows 11.

The hope now is that Microsoft will at least implement tabs in Explorer, albeit not intelligently throughout the system. From the tests we’ve seen, the feature appears to behave correctly, as we’d expect from a new release as soon as it hits the developer channel.

If you want to have tabs in a browser without waiting for Microsoft’s next steps in Windows 11, we again recommend using Files v2, which has cSo everything you need to be better than Windows 11 Explorer itselfand that has tabbed browsing from its origins.