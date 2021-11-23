Windows on ARM is limited by an exclusive agreement between Microsoft and Qualcomm, according to XDA, but may change soon

The world of ARM computing is more interesting than ever. On the desktop, such interesting proposals as the Raspberry Pi have been joined a year ago by Apple’s M1 chips, which have been a real blow to the sector. Therefore, the question that often arises is why Windows in ARM does not have a more important position five years after its announcement.

And the answer, beyond the fact that Microsoft continues to improve the system, seems to be in a exclusive agreement that the Redmond have with Qualcomm, the Windows launch partner at ARM. For a long time there has been talk of exclusivity to focus on continuing to improve that variant of the system, and from XDA they affirm that, indeed, there is an exclusivity agreement between both companies. The best news for users? The deal will end soon, according to their sources.

The way for Windows in ARM to become massive





What XDA claims is that the exclusivity agreement is ending soon. From there they do not have more specific information, so it cannot be guaranteed that it will not be renewed, for example. But, if there really is no renewal and Microsoft opens the door for Windows 11 on ARM to be compatible with chips from other manufacturers, it is possible Long live the beginning of the expected massification of the system that at the moment is designed for low consumption, but that can be much more than that.

A Windows 11 on ARM free to be installed beyond Qualcomm equipment could, for example, allow Apple to natively run the system on its new computers, if they created a kind of Boot Camp, the tool designed to install Windows on Macs with an Intel chip. With the current prices of the MacBook Air and its battery, they would be attractive equipment even for those who want a Windows computer with great autonomy, while other options arrive.

Qualcomm has already promised to have ready by 2023 (in the hands of the public) competitive chips with Apple’s M series. He has not talked about numbers or power, but he has talked about having great efficiency. They really don’t have to be that powerful to perform well with Windows. The A12Z that Apple used in the iPad 2020 is a chip more than capable of moving a desktop operating system fluently, on the same level as the 28-watt i7 of the 11th generation, so you don’t have to aim so high unless you want to compete directly with Apple.

This exclusivity is reminiscent of the one that Windows Phone weighed down for years, also limited to certain Qualcomm chips

Another possibility, and probably the most exciting if the exclusivity agreement ends, is the arrival of chips from Nvidia, Exynos and Mediatek to the Windows ecosystem. All of them, in some way, have the capacity to spare to provide great products. The first for their purchase agreement with ARM, the second for their work with AMD in GPU and the third for what it promises its Dimensity 9000 chip, which for the promised power would be much better than everything Qualcomm and Microsoft have on the market. .

There’s a lot of bias with Windows on ARM, and Microsoft has probably been a bit slow implementing features like 64-bit emulation, but the reality is that if used with virtualization on M1s, the results are generally more than good, even on gaming. Developer support is still needed in terms of having native applications, but little by little things improve.