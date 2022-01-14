Windows volume indicator is updated after 10 years, another sign of why the launch of Windows 11 had to wait

we all know that Windows is like that drawer in grandma’s kitchen: preserves everything. Your own former employees have talked about how at Microsoft it’s sometimes impossible to get rid of something. But just as Windows retains even stuff from the MS-DOS or Windows 3.1 era for blessed backwards compatibility, it also retains “bugs,” and collects design inconsistencies like no other.

The volume indicator in Windows 11 is just one tiny example of this, one that has finally been updated to stay consistent with the rest of the system. And if you hadn’t noticed, the volume indicator in Windows 11 is the same one that debuted with Windows 8 a whopping 10 years ago.

One of many ignored details of Windows 11



The brand new volume indicator in the latest Insider build of Windows 11

Now that more than three months have passed since the launch of Windows 11, it is when the volume indicator has finally arrived at the dance to join the new design of the system, yes, it has done so in the latest build for Windows Insiders of the channel Dev.

This means that users of the stable version of Windows 11 will have to wait longer to get rid of that little visual discomfort. On the one hand I want to be happy that these kinds of details are being resolved and on the other I remain indignant with the state in which Windows 11 was released.

This is incredibly shocking to me because when Microsoft announced in June 2021 that we would have a new version of Windows, completely out of the blue with no pressure or expectation, they said it would be a visual revolution with “attention to detail“And yes, Windows 11 was the Windows of details… of details ignored.



Meanwhile, in other versions of Windows 11

The number of half-done things in Windows 11 is enough to fill a list, and there are those who need 10 minutes to be disappointed in their state. Between an incomplete redesign, missing features, and promised features that didn’t make it to launch (memory apps Android memory), it is clear that Windows 11 may have benefited too much from waiting.

During these post-launch months we have seen how Microsoft has been correcting bugs, promising the return of useful functions that were lost, and fine-tuning details such as the new design of several pre-installed apps, and small details like this volume indicator.

That is why it does not fit in my head that Windows 11 was released in the state in which it was released, and could have had a much more mature and fine-tuned release during 2022. Instead we had this, and now that the update model is annual, we will have to wait until the fall of this year to receive the first major system update, and see if they give us everything they promised us.