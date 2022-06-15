WindowsFX is a Windows 11 clone Linux distro that you can even install on a Raspberry Pi

That a Linux distro wants to look a bit like Windows to attract its users is not even remotely new. There are many examples, some as light as those used by desktops such as Cinnamon or Mate, and others more intense as what Zorin OS was trying to do.

None had gone as far as the call”WindowsFX“, a name that they probably can’t even use anymore. You see, this distro is basically the same as LinuxFX, another name by which it is known, but its latest versions have cloned from the wallpaper to the last icon of Windows 11 and recently they started calling it “windows”.

After some time without being able to access its official domain, windowsfx.org, it is now possible and the website explains very well what the distribution is. You may download latest iso on June 11 via SourceForge.

LinuxFX even on a Raspberry Pi





At the time, we learned of the existence of this distro with a video by Eta Prime, a youtuber who tests a lot of software and hardware compatible with Raspberry Pi 4. In his video, he praised the “cloning” work they had done and how well that was on a Pi 4.

LinuxFX/WindowsFX, whatever you want to call it, is a Brazilian distro based on Ubuntu that uses the Plasma desktop and fully customizes it to best mimic the Windows 10 desktop.

Icons, menus, background, indicators, etc. It all seems pretty similar, and if you’re not too tech savvy you might not even notice the difference and until you think you’re using Windows 11. This can be a great advantage for users who have a hard time learning to use things that look very different from what they are used to.

If we add to this that it is compatible with the Raspberry Pi 4, an extremely small and extremely cheap PC, there is a lot of benefit that can be obtained from the combination. The distro brings a series of tools and software that are as easy to use as possible, which although they have icons of proprietary software such as Office, they end up launching the open source alternative. They now allow you to use Android applications via the Play Store, and support Office 365 and 3D games.





The bad news is that using the word “Windows” inside your distro’s name is probably a bad idea for obvious copyright reasons. Back when it was just ‘LinuxFX’ and they didn’t have an alternate domain, they kept going unnoticed.

An earlier version of this article was published in 2021.