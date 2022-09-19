Windsor, the true home of Queen Elizabeth II, oscillates between splendor and sadness

A Windsor resident fixes plants, next to photos of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, after her death, in Windsor, Britain, September 15, 2022. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Windsor He awaits his queen with a broken heart. And with thousands of tourists who fell like a flood to ruin your sorrow, to disturb the calm of this almost rural corner that was Elizabeth II’s refuge and it was her place in the world, if that’s possible. The huge castle was built in the 9th century, it was inhabited by all the kings of England and today it is the largest, most luxurious and most beautiful in the world. So say its proud custodians, the common Windsorians.

When London prepares its goodbye for tomorrow, after the religious service in Westminster, in Windsor they prepare the last reception, the culmination of the first great state funeral of the 21st century. “Now we will always have her with us. We were very fortunate to have shared these years with Her Majesty, says Melba Atkinsons, who was born in Windsor and runs a small real estate business. “We saw her walking, I’m not saying every day, but very often. She had a regular path that circled part of the town and ended at the castle gate.

Harry Kartal has been in the UK for 40 years (Photo: Sergio Schuchinsky)

Is named “The Long Walk”. It is marked with bronze signs buried in the cement or asphalt, and it is the path that thousands of tourists now travel: it is foolish, but they do it. They carry in her hands bouquets of flowers, more flowers, which they will deposit at the entrance of the Palace that was the queen’s refuge when the covid attacked her in 2020, which shook her health and, perhaps, damaged her forever. Here she lived for months, her husband is buried here, the prince philip of edinburgh. Beside her she will be buried tomorrow. It is her favorite castle, that is what many of the thirty-two thousand inhabitants of the town say. If England lost a queen, Windsor lost a queen and a neighbor. And a good neighbor. “She was a queen to all. For all the English and for all the foreigners”, says Harry Kartal, a Turkish man in his sixties, with more than forty in Windsor, almost all of them in front of the “Cong Walk” restaurant. “Charles is going to do very well. He was educated by his mother. And we, the British, are going to have to get used to the fact that she is not there. The monarchy is not going to falter, we are going to falter when we remember her long reign.” An emergency overflight is not enough to even define a state of mind. But Windsor seems to oscillate between splendor and sadness. Its inhabitants feel that they are, today and tomorrow, the center of the world, but at a price they would not have wanted to pay. Today is the day of trumpets. Tomorrow, when Her Majesty’s corpse arrives, she will be seen.

People gather outside Windsor Castle (REUTERS/Paul Childs)

“Look, we prefer monarchy over democracy. Our monarchy, that of Her Majesty, always guaranteed stability. She was able to help resolve conflicts when they seemed impossible to resolve,” he says. Barbara Stanfold, who is eighty-two years old and a psychiatrist. “It is strange the ‘love’ that people have shown for the queen. Have you seen what London is? You love your partner, your family, your children. However, this queen has awakened a great love. A mystery. I think the image of her that is going to endure from her is the one from these last few days, in which she is seen as a little granny, hunched over and smiling.” Barbara is left with another image of her majesty: “For me she is the woman who, during the war, was able to go to Canada and stayed in London, under the Nazi bombs. That says a lot about her, and about us. For the British, war is in our DNA. It’s not war, it’s romance!”

Bárbara Stanfold (Photo: Sergio Schuchinsky)

In Windsor everything is tied to the castle. And royalty. Pubs, shops of all kinds, bric-a-brac and expensive clothes include “royal, castle, prince, queen, king”. There is even a “Royal kebab” and a pub called “Prince Harry”, named after someone who knows the fondness for good drinks of the youngest son of today’s King Charles III. Legend has it that, in his not-so-distant youth, Harry would visit that pub when he passed through Windsor. The city is a wall, it is fenced, with hundreds of policemen arriving from all over England, staying at the neighboring police center or at the Victoria Barracks, a military barracks where the Queen Mother planted the cornerstone in 1990

“She was a very familiar woman, like a friend or a family member with whom you could talk,” says Miguel Lampbrill, who was born in London eighty-four years ago and is now over forty as a resident of Windsor. We celebrate her honesty, her great strength, her humility and her responsibility to her people.”

Miguel Lampbrill, (Photo: Sergio Schuchinsky)

The town that saw her walk like a neighbor proudly says that Buckingham Palace was the queen’s forge, her office; that Balmoral Palace, where she died on the 8th, was her vacation spot; but that her home, her true home, was Windsor.

And Windsor lives and suffers today in a strange state of mind before the imminent burial of his queen. It is an indecipherable mood, a hole to be filled that oscillates between “not yet” and “now yes”.

