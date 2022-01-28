Wine at Grocery store: Sanjay Raut argues, steps taken to double farmers’ source of revenue

Wine isn’t liquor: Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut says that wine isn’t liquor.Wine isn’t liquor, Announcing this, he has defended the verdict of the Maharashtra executive to promote wine in supermarkets and walk-in-stores. He says that this step has been taken to double the source of revenue of the farmers. The principle opposition birthday party within the state is the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party (BJP).BJP) is opposing this determination of the state executive. Sanjay Raut on opposing BJPSanjay Raut) says that this birthday party most effective opposes, they’ve now not achieved anything else for the farmers.Additionally Learn – Fierce hearth broke out in furnishings warehouse of Bhiwandi, many different warehouses additionally were given hit; no casualties

Allow us to tell that the Leader Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray (Uddhav Thackeray) authorized a brand new coverage on Thursday. Underneath this now the Tremendous Marketplace (Tremendous Marketplace) and different shops may additionally promote wine. Minister of State Nawab Malik (Nawab Malik) knowledgeable everybody with this determination of the federal government pronouncing that the ones supermarkets and shops can be allowed to promote wine, whose house is greater than 1000 sq. toes.

In line with Malik, wine makers and farmers of Maharashtra may even get pleasure from this transfer of the federal government. The purpose of the federal government could also be to extend earnings thru this step. It's anticipated that this determination will convey earnings of crores of rupees to the state exchequer. After this determination of the federal government, now quickly wine can be to be had in supermarkets, common shops and walk-in shops with a space of ​​​​greater than 1000 sq. toes.

In line with the present coverage of the state executive, at this time wine is to be had most effective at liquor gross sales facilities. In line with a file, 64 % of the producing devices of the rustic’s wine business are in Maharashtra. Maharashtra additionally has the biggest selection of wine factories in Nashik, Sangli, Pune, Solapur, Buldhana and Ahmednagar.