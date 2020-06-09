Winklevoss Twins, Greg Silverman Developing ‘Bitcoin Billionaires’ – Variety

In at present’s movie information roundup, the Winklevoss twins are coming to Hollywood through a Bitcoin film, the Newport Seashore Movie Pageant publicizes its opener and Mutiny Photos turns into a distributor.

PROJECT LAUNCH

The Winklevoss Twins — Cameron and Tyler — are teaming with Greg Silverman’s Stampede Ventures on a characteristic movie adaptation of “Bitcoin Billionaires,” the 2019 ebook by Ben Mezrich.

Jon Berg can even produce with Silverman and the twins, who turned well-known in Mezrich’s bestseller “The Unintended Billionaires,” the premise for the film “The Social Community.” The brothers alleged that Mark Zuckerberg briefly labored for them and stole a part of the code from them to launch Fb, which reached a settlement of $65 million with the brothers.

“Bitcoin Billionaires” particulars the twins’ efforts to finance Bitcoin fee processor BitInstant. Mezrich additionally wrote “Bringing Down The Home,” which was tailored into the film “21.” Stampede is backed by former Fb CFO and San Francisco 49ers co-owner Gideon Yu. The information was first reported by Deadline.

FILM FESTIVAL

The 21st Annual Newport Seashore Movie Pageant will launch Aug. 6 with the world premiere of Dana Brown’s “A Lifetime of Limitless Summers: The Bruce Brown Story” as its opening evening movie, Variety has discovered completely,

The competition, which was initially scheduled for late April, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Screenings will will happen at The Lot on Trend Island. “The Limitless Summer time” was launched in 1966. Dana Brown is the late Bruce Brown’s eldest son.

“The movie is a tribute to my father,” Dana Brown stated. “Dad began the entire motion sports activities movie style. He broke the mildew; he broke the foundations; he broke open the movie class. There’ll by no means be one other one like him. We couldn’t consider a greater match for our world premiere then The Newport Seashore Movie Pageant which locations such a robust deal with motion sports activities programming and regularly acknowledges Dads legacy within the Southern California group.”

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the competition stated it’s taking further precautions to make sure the well being and security of filmmakers and patrons. Along with abiding by California’s present social distancing tips, each competition attendee will obtain no-contact temperature checks, sanitizing stations can be positioned all through, theaters can be totally sanitized after each screenings and meals can be served in single use containers.

DISTRIBUTOR LAUNCH

Mutiny Photos is saying the launch of its new distribution and improvement firm with the discharge of “Queen of the Capital.”

The corporate was shaped by veteran producer Ben Yennie and improvement govt Colleen Butler. Following the discharge of “Queen of the Capital,” Mutiny Photos will proceed with over 12 initiatives which might be accomplished or in improvement.

“Queen of the Capital” tells the story of D.C. bureaucrat by day/drag queen by evening Muffy Blake Stephyns. The documentary follows her dream of main a gaggle of performers on a campaign.

Alamo on Demand will completely play the movie digitally beginning June 20 adopted by a launch at drive-ins and conventional theaters a couple of weeks later.