WINNER Shares Memories And Thanks On 6th Debut Anniversary

WINNER is celebrating their sixth debut anniversary and sharing due to their followers Interior Circle!

The group made their debut on August 17, 2014 with their first full album “2014 S/S.” On their sixth anniversary at present, WINNER appeared again at some particular recollections with a video titled “6th Anniversary PHOTO STUDIO” that’s set to “Properly,” a observe off their April 2020 full album “Bear in mind.”

Kang Seung Yoon shared pictures on Twitter with the message, “Thanks Interior Circle for being by WINNER’s aspect for six years.” He tweeted once more to share the hashtags #THANKUINNERCIRCLE and #SixYearsWithWINNER.

Over on Instagram, he wrote “Thanks” in Korean and added in English, “Thank y’all!”

Lee Seung Hoon additionally shared many pictures and wrote, “Thanks for WINNER’s sixth anniversary.”

On Twitter, pictures of the blokes making “W” indicators with their arms have been shared with a message of due to Interior Circle.

Blissful anniversary, WINNER!