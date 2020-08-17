WINNER Shares Memories And Thanks On 6th Debut Anniversary

WINNER is celebrating their sixth debut anniversary and sharing due to their followers Interior Circle!
The group made their debut on August 17, 2014 with their first full album “2014 S/S.” On their sixth anniversary at present, WINNER appeared again at some particular recollections with a video titled “6th Anniversary PHOTO STUDIO” that’s set to “Properly,” a observe off their April 2020 full album “Bear in mind.”
Kang Seung Yoon shared pictures on Twitter with the message, “Thanks Interior Circle for being by WINNER’s aspect for six years.” He tweeted once more to share the hashtags #THANKUINNERCIRCLE and #SixYearsWithWINNER.
6년동안 위너 곁에 있어주셔서 고맙습니다 이너서클? #위너_6주년_영원히_리멤버 #winner6thanniversary pic.twitter.com/6evB3Sw4Gc
— official_yoon_ (@official_yoon_) August 17, 2020
Over on Instagram, he wrote “Thanks” in Korean and added in English, “Thank y’all!”
Lee Seung Hoon additionally shared many pictures and wrote, “Thanks for WINNER’s sixth anniversary.”
On Twitter, pictures of the blokes making “W” indicators with their arms have been shared with a message of due to Interior Circle.
#THANKUINNERCIRCLE #WINNER6thANNIVERSARY
Guess Who’s Again? We’re WINNER?
보고싶은 마음이 가~득 담긴 강김송이 4인 4색 손인사가 도착했습니다?
이너써클 여러분! 6주년도 함께해주셔서 감사합니다?⁰#WINNER #위너 #SixYearsWithWINNER #SixYearsWithINNERCIRCLE #위너_6주년_영원히_리멤버 pic.twitter.com/gHEY9ZApgx
— Official innercircle (@yginnercircle) August 17, 2020
Blissful anniversary, WINNER!
How does this text make you’re feeling?
Add Comment