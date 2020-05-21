General News

Winners and Losers – Variety

May 21, 2020
12 Min Read

You’ll be excused in case you didn’t even understand that the 2019-2020 TV season ended on Wednesday evening; for the reason that world has been on lockdown and the pandemic has dramatically modified the look and really feel of primetime over the previous few weeks, the whole lot appears a bit off kilter. However the season did finish with a great quaint big rankings occasion: The Season Three finale of “The Masked Singer,” a present that nearly felt of one other time by its finish.

“The Masked Singer” kicked off its most up-to-date season as Fox’s post-Tremendous Bowl program on February 2; by the point it ended 18 weeks later, the world was a really completely different place. “The Masked Singer” remained a powerhouse, nevertheless: Even when the post-Tremendous Bowl particular isn’t included, the competitors collection is well the 12 months’s top-rated leisure collection amongst adults 18-49.

In the meantime, on the full viewer facet, with “The Large Bang Principle” retired, one other CBS staple recaptures the most-watched leisure collection crown: “NCIS,” now in its 17th season, is tops, with 15.Three million viewers.

After all, finally it’s NBC’s “Sunday Night time Soccer” that when once more dominated in all measures — each adults 18-49 (6.Zero score) and whole viewers (20 million). Nothing else comes shut. It’s why the NFL — and the networks — are so anxious to have sports activities again and operating by fall.

As we’ve written earlier than, rankings simply aren’t as vital as they was, given the a number of methods folks now devour content material — and the lengthy tail of that consumption. However they stay the commonest approach to examine the linear efficiency of reveals each on broadcast and cable.

Right here’s a ultimate take a look at a number of the hits and misses of 2019–2020, adopted by our full listing of the 100 most-watched reveals of the season, in response to each adults 18-49 and whole viewers, utilizing the newest reside+7 rankings (which embody seven days’ price of DVR and video on-demand utilization).

WINNERS

Fox: Not a nasty first 12 months for the now-independent Fox community. Yep, the Tremendous Bowl helped tremendously, as did Thursday Night time Soccer. However that was the purpose, proper? Fox’s technique, now that it has uncoupled from 20th Century Fox belongings, has been to rethink what it’s to be a broadcast community in an age the place it’s robust to be a broadcast community. And because of sports activities, and “The Masked Singer” — which the community owns and produces — it’s been a strong season. That is Fox’s first 18-49 No. 1 end in eight years, and it’s the one community to be up year-over-year within the demo and whole viewers. In line with the community, even its programming on Hulu is up 32% year-over-year. “The Masked Singer” was so sizzling that its spinoff, “The Masked Singer: After the Masks,” additionally ranked larger thank reveals that most likely price ten occasions to supply.

“90 Day Fiancé”: Earlier than folks have been speaking about “Tiger King,” it was TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé” franchise that had taken the crown as TV’s hottest responsible pleasure. Three — sure, three! — completely different editions of “90 Day Fiancé” made the highest 100 listing this 12 months, together with “90 Day Fiancé: Earlier than the 90 Days,” “90 Day Fiancé: The Different Approach,” and the unique collection. And if TLC doesn’t have already got sufficient to have fun, one other one in every of its responsible pleasures, “Dr. Pimple Popper,” manages to sneak on to the full viewers chart.

Sports activities: The NFL, in fact, dominates as traditional, with Sunday Night time Soccer, Thursday Night time Soccer and Monday Night time Soccer all main the 18-49 ranker (and except for “NCIS” sneaking in there, additionally the full viewer listing). However take a look at what made a final minute leap to No. 5 on this 12 months’s 18-49 listing: ESPN’s Michael Jordan docuseries “The Final Dance.” That gave ESPN two collection within the high 5, simply making it cable’s dominant drive on the chart. A comfort prize, maybe, for ESPN proper now, given the way it’s struggling to determine the best way to program a sports activities community in a rustic with no sports activities.

Dick Wolf: All the things’s developing Dick Wolf. His “FBI: Most Wished” is the season’s most-watched new collection, and in whole viewers, he clocks 4 out of the eight most-watched scripted collection in primetime. His three “Chicago” reveals for NBC and two “FBI” reveals for CBS stay sturdy franchises.

LOSERS

Comedy: It’s robust on the market for laffers. CBS’ “Younger Sheldon” is the most-watched comedy in primetime, ranked No. 9 with 11.Four million viewers — down from 14.6 million final 12 months. There are solely 5 comedies whole within the 2+ high 50 ranker. Amongst adults 18-49, the efficiency can be weak: The highest-rated comedy, Trendy Household, is simply outdoors the highest 10 — and that present has simply left the airwaves for good. We additionally listed “comedy” as a loser final 12 months, and the prognosis has solely worsened.

“The Strolling Lifeless”: Sorry, zombies. “The Strolling Lifeless” continues to be the top-rated cable leisure program. However keep in mind when it was TV’s top-rated present, interval? Now, sadly, the slide continues, and it’s simply out of the highest 10, with a 1.9 score — in comparison with a 3.2 final 12 months, 5.Three score in 2017-2018, a 8.Zero in 2016-2017, and sure, a 9.6 in 2015-2016.

“Tommy”: With a number of renewals and cancelations nonetheless pending, CBS’ “Tommy,” starring Edie Falco, earns the excellence of being the most-watched present (7.7 million) to be canceled so removed from this previous season.

THE 100 TOP-RATED SERIES OF 2019-2020 (ADULTS 18-49)

RankPROGRAM (NETWORK)RATING /SHARE18-49 VIEWER (000)
1.NFL Sunday Night time Soccer (NBC)6.0/267,819
2.NFL Thursday Night time Soccer (Fox/NFL)4.5/225,799
3.NFL Monday Night time Soccer (ESPN)4.1/215,370
4.The Masked Singer (Fox)3.2/164,138
5.The Final Dance (ESPN)2.9/153,811
This Is Us (NBC)2.9/133,713
7.The Bachelor (ABC)2.4/123,120
8.Gray’s Anatomy (ABC)2.3/123,028
9-1-1 (Fox)2.3/112,983
10.Chicago PD (NBC)2.0/112,605
11.The Strolling Lifeless (AMC)1.9/82,499
Survivor (CBS)1.9/102,495
Chicago Fireplace (NBC)1.9/92,480
Trendy Household (ABC)1.9/92,473
Lego Masters (Fox)1.9/92,416
16.The Good Physician (ABC)1.8/92,386
9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)1.8/92,325
The Voice (NBC)1.8/82,308
19.Chicago Med (NBC)1.7/82,240
NCIS (CBS)1.7/82,207
American Idol-Monday (ABC)1.7/82,183
New Amsterdam (NBC)1.7/92,147
23.Younger Sheldon (CBS)1.6/92,100
American Horror Story (FX)1.6/82,090
The Conners (ABC)1.6/82,086
The Voice-Tuesday (NBC)1.6/82,082
A Million Little Issues (ABC)1.6/82,020
28.Station 19 (ABC)1.5/82,002
American Idol (ABC)1.5/71,974
Manifest (NBC)1.5/81,938
31.The Masked Singer: After the Masks (Fox)1.4/71,870
Legislation & Order: SVU (NBC)1.4/71,866
Legal Minds (CBS)1.4/71,861
America’s Obtained Expertise Champions (NBC)1.4/71,839
FBI (CBS)1.4/71,814
Saturday Night time Soccer (ABC)1.4/81,793
Prodigal Son (Fox)1.4/61,790
90 Day Fiancé: Earlier than the 90 Days (TLC)1.4/61,758
39.The Rookie (ABC)1.3/71,720
Mother (CBS)1.3/61,646
The Resident (Fox)1.3/61,644
The Goldbergs (ABC)1.3/61,636
The Neighborhood (CBS)1.3/61,624
44.The Good Place (NBC)1.2/61,598
FBI: Most Wished (CBS)1.2/71,576
Seal Workforce (CBS)1.2/61,574
Empire (Fox)1.2/61,548
60 Minutes (CBS)1.2/61,544
Final Man Standing (Fox)1.2/61,539
S.W.A.T. (CBS)1.2/61,536
Bull (CBS)1.2/61,533
90 Day Fiancé: The Different Approach (TLC)1.2/51,531
Ellen’s Sport of Video games (NBC)1.2/61,515
Household Man (Fox)1.2/51,499
Blue Bloods (CBS)1.2/61,497
56.Hawai’i 5-0 (CBS)1.1/61,469
The Simpsons (Fox)1.1/51,468
90 Day Fiancé (TLC)1.1/51,456
Superstore (NBC)1.1/61,434
Actual Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo)1.1/51,416
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)1.1/51,413
Evil (CBS)1.1/61,411
Stumptown (ABC)1.1/61,410
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)1.1/61,410
For Life (ABC)1.1/61,393
The way to Get Away with Homicide (ABC)1.1/61,389
The Blacklist (NBC)1.1/61,378
Fox Faculty Soccer: Large 12 Prime (Fox)1.1/61,378
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)1.1/51,372
Curse of Oak Island (Historical past)1.1/51,372
Jersey Shore: Household Trip S3 (MTV)1.1/51,371
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)1.1/51,365
73.Beneath Deck Mediterranean (Bravo)1.0/51,350
Magnum P.I. (CBS)1.0/61,344
Mayans M.C. (FX)1.0/61,337
Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)1.0/51,333
Deputy (Fox)1.0/51,331
The Unicorn (CBS)1.0/51,307
Shark Tank (ABC)1.0/51,304
Single Mother and father (ABC)1.0/51,303
Songland (NBC)1.0/51,288
Beneath Deck (Bravo)1.0/41,285
Jersey Shore: Household Trip S3B (MTV)1.0/51,280
American Housewife (ABC)1.0/61,277
Actual Housewives of Orange County (Bravo)1.0/51,268
Emergence (ABC)1.0/51,256
Man with a Plan (CBS)1.0/51,254
Who Needs to Be a Millionaire – Thu. (ABC)1.0/61,250
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 9 (VH1)1.0/51,239
The Problem: Whole Insanity (MTV)1.0/51,238
Who Needs to Be a Millionaire (ABC)1.0/51,233
Will & Grace (NBC)1.0/51,231
MacGyver (CBS)1.0/51,231
94.Brooklyn 9-9 (NBC)0.9/51,228
Schooled (ABC)0.9/51,227
Good Ladies (NBC)0.9/51,222
Broke (CBS)0.9/51,215
Bless This Mess (ABC)0.9/51,212
Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)0.9/51,197
America’s Funniest Residence Movies (ABC)0.9/41,190
Teen Mother II S9B (MTV)0.9/41,183
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood 6 (VH1)0.9/41,172
All Rise (CBS)0.9/41,169
24 Hours to Hell and Again (Fox)0.9/41,156
Blended-ish (ABC)0.9/41,153
The Problem: Warfare of Worlds (MTV)0.9/41,138
Basketball Wives 8 (VH1)0.9/41,137
Love & Hip Hop 10 (VH1)0.9/41,131
Retaining Up with the Kardashians (E!)0.9/41,130
WWE Friday Night time Smackdown (Fox)0.9/51,128
Vanderpump Guidelines (Bravo)0.9/41,107
Bluff Metropolis Legislation (NBC)0.9/41,105
Supply: Nielsen, Preliminary Reside+7 Days, Prime, Authentic telecasts solely. Season by way of 5/10/2020. Packages with 2 or extra telecasts.

TOP 100 SHOWS OF 2019-2020, TOTAL VIEWERS

America’s most-watched collection of the 2019-2020 season are …

RankTitle (Community)VIEWERS (000)
1.NFL Sunday Night time Soccer (NBC)19,993
2.NCIS (CBS)15,336
3.NFL Thursday Night time Soccer (Fox/NFL Community)15,048
4.NFL Monday Night time Soccer (ESPN)12,750
5.FBI (CBS)12,552
6.Blue Bloods (CBS)11,962
7.Chicago Fireplace (NBC)11,699
8.This Is Us (NBC)11,549
9.Younger Sheldon (CBS)11,449
10.Chicago PD (NBC)11,228
11.Chicago Med (NBC)11,220
12.The Good Physician (ABC)10,824
13.The Masked Singer (Fox)10,783
14.Bull (CBS)10,607
15.60 Minutes (CBS)10,459
16.9-1-1 (Fox)10,416
17.The Voice (NBC)10,367
18.FBI: Most Wished (CBS)10,204
19.The Voice-Tuesday (NBC)9,728
20.New Amsterdam (NBC)9,700
21.Hawai’i 5-0 (CBS)9,684
22.NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)9,583
23.Gray’s Anatomy (ABC)9,386
24.Survivor (CBS)9,229
25.9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)9,085
26.America’s Obtained Expertise Champions (NBC)8,922
27.Magnum P.I. (CBS)8,914
28.NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)8,913
29.Station 19 (ABC)8,550
30.American Idol — Monday (CBS)8,536
31.Mother (CBS)8,524
32.American Idol (ABC)8,336
33.The Rookie (ABC)8,185
34.Seal Workforce  (CBS)8,020
35.Legal Minds (CBS)8,006
36.Dancing with the Stars (ABC)7,998
37.The Bachelor (ABC)7,934
38.The Conners (ABC)7,729
39.Manifest (NBC)7,698
40.The Neighborhood (CBS)7,694
41.Tommy (CBS)7,685
42.All Rise (CBS)7,643
43.God Friended Me (CBS)7,616
44.Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)7,538
45.MacGyver (CBS)7,500
46.Man with a Plan (CBS)7,468
47.A Million Little Issues (ABC)7,262
48.S.W.A.T. (CBS)7,255
49.Trendy Household (ABC)7,099
50.The Unicorn (CBS)7,095
51.Broke (CBS)6,916
52.The Blacklist (NBC)6,913
53.Who Needs to Be a Millionaire – Thu. (ABC)6,879
54.Madam Secretary (CBS)6,737
55.The Final Dance (ESPN)6,709
56.The Resident (Fox)6,704
57.Carol’s Second Act (CBS)6,594
58.Legislation & Order: SVU (NBC)6,455
59.Final Man Standing (Fox)6,403
60.Deputy (Fox)6,340
61.Evil (CBS)6,287
62.Bluff Metropolis Legislation (NBC)6,239
63.Stumptown (ABC)5,963
64.Who Needs to Be a Millionaire (ABC)5,849
65.Prodigal Son (Fox)5,830
66.America’s Funniest Residence Movies (ABC)5,702
67.Emergence (ABC)5,669
68.Lego Masters (Fox)5,598
69.Lincoln Rhyme (NBC)5,574
70.The Masked Singer: After the Masks (Fox)5,559
71.The Strolling Lifeless (AMC)5,373
72.Ellen’s Sport of Video games (NBC)5,314
73.The Goldbergs (ABC)5,311
74.Saturday Night time Soccer (ABC)5,191
75.Shark Tank (ABC)4,928
76.Songland (NBC)4,918
77.Undercover Boss (CBS)4,915
78.Dateline Friday (NBC)4,866
79.Bless This Mess (ABC)4,722
80.Curse of Oak Island (Historical past)4,650
81.American Housewife (ABC)4,500
82.For Life (ABC)4,360
83.20/20 (ABC)4,350
84.The way to Get Away with Homicide (ABC)4,225
85.90 Day Fiancé: Earlier than the 90 Days (TLC)4,047
86.Empire (Fox)4,043
87.Fox Faculty Soccer: Large 12 Prime (Fox)4,030
88.48 Hours (CBS)4,022
89.Will & Grace (NBC)4,010
90.Council of Dads (NBC)4,008
91.Children Say the Darndest Issues (ABC)3,966
92.Schooled (ABC)3,929
93.The Baker and the Magnificence (ABC)3,887
94.Blended-ish (ABC)3,820
95.Superstore (NBC)3,816
96.Black-ish (ABC)3,719
97.Dateline Thriller (NBC)3,715
98.Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)3,658
99.Single Mother and father (ABC)3,646
100.The Good Place (NBC)3,563
Supply: Nielsen, Preliminary Reside+7 Days, Prime, Authentic telecasts solely. Season by way of 5/10/2020. Packages with 2 or extra telecasts.

THE MOST-WATCHED BROADCAST NETWORKS OF 2019-2020 (BY TOTAL VIEWERS)

  1. CBS (7,676,000; down 14%)
  2. NBC (6,628,000; down 9%)
  3. Fox (6,391,000; up 17%)
  4. ABC (5,458,000; down 3%)
  5. Univision (1,461,000; up 6%)
  6. Ion (1,282,000; down 2%)
  7. Telemundo (1,107,000; down 8%)
  8. The CW (1,040,000; down 22%)
  9. Me TV (740,000; up 5%)
  10. Unimas (523,000; up 40%)

THE TOP-RATED BROADCAST NETWORKS OF 2019-2020 (BY ADULTS 18-49)

1. Fox (1.7; up 14%)
2. NBC (1.4; down 16%)
3. ABC (1.1; down 11%)
t. CBS (1.1; down 31%)
5. Univision (0.5; up 6%)
6. Telemundo (0.4; down 10%)
7. The CW (0.3; down 29%)
t. Ion (0.3; down 2%)
9.Unimas (0.2; up 46%)
10. Bounce TV (0.1; up 15%)

Supply: Nielsen, NPM (09/23/2019-04/26/2020, Reside+7 and 04/27/2020-05/10/2020, Reside+SD) vs. (09/24/2018-04/28/2019, Reside+7 and 04/29/2019-05/12/2019, Reside+SD) Mon-Sat 8pm-11pm/Solar 7pm-11pm.

