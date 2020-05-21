Winners and Losers – Variety

You’ll be excused in case you didn’t even understand that the 2019-2020 TV season ended on Wednesday evening; for the reason that world has been on lockdown and the pandemic has dramatically modified the look and really feel of primetime over the previous few weeks, the whole lot appears a bit off kilter. However the season did finish with a great quaint big rankings occasion: The Season Three finale of “The Masked Singer,” a present that nearly felt of one other time by its finish.

“The Masked Singer” kicked off its most up-to-date season as Fox’s post-Tremendous Bowl program on February 2; by the point it ended 18 weeks later, the world was a really completely different place. “The Masked Singer” remained a powerhouse, nevertheless: Even when the post-Tremendous Bowl particular isn’t included, the competitors collection is well the 12 months’s top-rated leisure collection amongst adults 18-49.

In the meantime, on the full viewer facet, with “The Large Bang Principle” retired, one other CBS staple recaptures the most-watched leisure collection crown: “NCIS,” now in its 17th season, is tops, with 15.Three million viewers.

After all, finally it’s NBC’s “Sunday Night time Soccer” that when once more dominated in all measures — each adults 18-49 (6.Zero score) and whole viewers (20 million). Nothing else comes shut. It’s why the NFL — and the networks — are so anxious to have sports activities again and operating by fall.

Associated Tales

As we’ve written earlier than, rankings simply aren’t as vital as they was, given the a number of methods folks now devour content material — and the lengthy tail of that consumption. However they stay the commonest approach to examine the linear efficiency of reveals each on broadcast and cable.

Right here’s a ultimate take a look at a number of the hits and misses of 2019–2020, adopted by our full listing of the 100 most-watched reveals of the season, in response to each adults 18-49 and whole viewers, utilizing the newest reside+7 rankings (which embody seven days’ price of DVR and video on-demand utilization).

WINNERS

Fox: Not a nasty first 12 months for the now-independent Fox community. Yep, the Tremendous Bowl helped tremendously, as did Thursday Night time Soccer. However that was the purpose, proper? Fox’s technique, now that it has uncoupled from 20th Century Fox belongings, has been to rethink what it’s to be a broadcast community in an age the place it’s robust to be a broadcast community. And because of sports activities, and “The Masked Singer” — which the community owns and produces — it’s been a strong season. That is Fox’s first 18-49 No. 1 end in eight years, and it’s the one community to be up year-over-year within the demo and whole viewers. In line with the community, even its programming on Hulu is up 32% year-over-year. “The Masked Singer” was so sizzling that its spinoff, “The Masked Singer: After the Masks,” additionally ranked larger thank reveals that most likely price ten occasions to supply.

“90 Day Fiancé”: Earlier than folks have been speaking about “Tiger King,” it was TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé” franchise that had taken the crown as TV’s hottest responsible pleasure. Three — sure, three! — completely different editions of “90 Day Fiancé” made the highest 100 listing this 12 months, together with “90 Day Fiancé: Earlier than the 90 Days,” “90 Day Fiancé: The Different Approach,” and the unique collection. And if TLC doesn’t have already got sufficient to have fun, one other one in every of its responsible pleasures, “Dr. Pimple Popper,” manages to sneak on to the full viewers chart.

Sports activities: The NFL, in fact, dominates as traditional, with Sunday Night time Soccer, Thursday Night time Soccer and Monday Night time Soccer all main the 18-49 ranker (and except for “NCIS” sneaking in there, additionally the full viewer listing). However take a look at what made a final minute leap to No. 5 on this 12 months’s 18-49 listing: ESPN’s Michael Jordan docuseries “The Final Dance.” That gave ESPN two collection within the high 5, simply making it cable’s dominant drive on the chart. A comfort prize, maybe, for ESPN proper now, given the way it’s struggling to determine the best way to program a sports activities community in a rustic with no sports activities.

Dick Wolf: All the things’s developing Dick Wolf. His “FBI: Most Wished” is the season’s most-watched new collection, and in whole viewers, he clocks 4 out of the eight most-watched scripted collection in primetime. His three “Chicago” reveals for NBC and two “FBI” reveals for CBS stay sturdy franchises.

LOSERS

Comedy: It’s robust on the market for laffers. CBS’ “Younger Sheldon” is the most-watched comedy in primetime, ranked No. 9 with 11.Four million viewers — down from 14.6 million final 12 months. There are solely 5 comedies whole within the 2+ high 50 ranker. Amongst adults 18-49, the efficiency can be weak: The highest-rated comedy, Trendy Household, is simply outdoors the highest 10 — and that present has simply left the airwaves for good. We additionally listed “comedy” as a loser final 12 months, and the prognosis has solely worsened.

“The Strolling Lifeless”: Sorry, zombies. “The Strolling Lifeless” continues to be the top-rated cable leisure program. However keep in mind when it was TV’s top-rated present, interval? Now, sadly, the slide continues, and it’s simply out of the highest 10, with a 1.9 score — in comparison with a 3.2 final 12 months, 5.Three score in 2017-2018, a 8.Zero in 2016-2017, and sure, a 9.6 in 2015-2016.

“Tommy”: With a number of renewals and cancelations nonetheless pending, CBS’ “Tommy,” starring Edie Falco, earns the excellence of being the most-watched present (7.7 million) to be canceled so removed from this previous season.

THE 100 TOP-RATED SERIES OF 2019-2020 (ADULTS 18-49)

Rank PROGRAM (NETWORK) RATING /SHARE 18-49 VIEWER (000) 1. NFL Sunday Night time Soccer (NBC) 6.0/26 7,819 2. NFL Thursday Night time Soccer (Fox/NFL) 4.5/22 5,799 3. NFL Monday Night time Soccer (ESPN) 4.1/21 5,370 4. The Masked Singer (Fox) 3.2/16 4,138 5. The Final Dance (ESPN) 2.9/15 3,811 This Is Us (NBC) 2.9/13 3,713 7. The Bachelor (ABC) 2.4/12 3,120 8. Gray’s Anatomy (ABC) 2.3/12 3,028 9-1-1 (Fox) 2.3/11 2,983 10. Chicago PD (NBC) 2.0/11 2,605 11. The Strolling Lifeless (AMC) 1.9/8 2,499 Survivor (CBS) 1.9/10 2,495 Chicago Fireplace (NBC) 1.9/9 2,480 Trendy Household (ABC) 1.9/9 2,473 Lego Masters (Fox) 1.9/9 2,416 16. The Good Physician (ABC) 1.8/9 2,386 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox) 1.8/9 2,325 The Voice (NBC) 1.8/8 2,308 19. Chicago Med (NBC) 1.7/8 2,240 NCIS (CBS) 1.7/8 2,207 American Idol-Monday (ABC) 1.7/8 2,183 New Amsterdam (NBC) 1.7/9 2,147 23. Younger Sheldon (CBS) 1.6/9 2,100 American Horror Story (FX) 1.6/8 2,090 The Conners (ABC) 1.6/8 2,086 The Voice-Tuesday (NBC) 1.6/8 2,082 A Million Little Issues (ABC) 1.6/8 2,020 28. Station 19 (ABC) 1.5/8 2,002 American Idol (ABC) 1.5/7 1,974 Manifest (NBC) 1.5/8 1,938 31. The Masked Singer: After the Masks (Fox) 1.4/7 1,870 Legislation & Order: SVU (NBC) 1.4/7 1,866 Legal Minds (CBS) 1.4/7 1,861 America’s Obtained Expertise Champions (NBC) 1.4/7 1,839 FBI (CBS) 1.4/7 1,814 Saturday Night time Soccer (ABC) 1.4/8 1,793 Prodigal Son (Fox) 1.4/6 1,790 90 Day Fiancé: Earlier than the 90 Days (TLC) 1.4/6 1,758 39. The Rookie (ABC) 1.3/7 1,720 Mother (CBS) 1.3/6 1,646 The Resident (Fox) 1.3/6 1,644 The Goldbergs (ABC) 1.3/6 1,636 The Neighborhood (CBS) 1.3/6 1,624 44. The Good Place (NBC) 1.2/6 1,598 FBI: Most Wished (CBS) 1.2/7 1,576 Seal Workforce (CBS) 1.2/6 1,574 Empire (Fox) 1.2/6 1,548 60 Minutes (CBS) 1.2/6 1,544 Final Man Standing (Fox) 1.2/6 1,539 S.W.A.T. (CBS) 1.2/6 1,536 Bull (CBS) 1.2/6 1,533 90 Day Fiancé: The Different Approach (TLC) 1.2/5 1,531 Ellen’s Sport of Video games (NBC) 1.2/6 1,515 Household Man (Fox) 1.2/5 1,499 Blue Bloods (CBS) 1.2/6 1,497 56. Hawai’i 5-0 (CBS) 1.1/6 1,469 The Simpsons (Fox) 1.1/5 1,468 90 Day Fiancé (TLC) 1.1/5 1,456 Superstore (NBC) 1.1/6 1,434 Actual Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo) 1.1/5 1,416 Dancing with the Stars (ABC) 1.1/5 1,413 Evil (CBS) 1.1/6 1,411 Stumptown (ABC) 1.1/6 1,410 NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) 1.1/6 1,410 For Life (ABC) 1.1/6 1,393 The way to Get Away with Homicide (ABC) 1.1/6 1,389 The Blacklist (NBC) 1.1/6 1,378 Fox Faculty Soccer: Large 12 Prime (Fox) 1.1/6 1,378 NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) 1.1/5 1,372 Curse of Oak Island (Historical past) 1.1/5 1,372 Jersey Shore: Household Trip S3 (MTV) 1.1/5 1,371 Bob’s Burgers (Fox) 1.1/5 1,365 73. Beneath Deck Mediterranean (Bravo) 1.0/5 1,350 Magnum P.I. (CBS) 1.0/6 1,344 Mayans M.C. (FX) 1.0/6 1,337 Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) 1.0/5 1,333 Deputy (Fox) 1.0/5 1,331 The Unicorn (CBS) 1.0/5 1,307 Shark Tank (ABC) 1.0/5 1,304 Single Mother and father (ABC) 1.0/5 1,303 Songland (NBC) 1.0/5 1,288 Beneath Deck (Bravo) 1.0/4 1,285 Jersey Shore: Household Trip S3B (MTV) 1.0/5 1,280 American Housewife (ABC) 1.0/6 1,277 Actual Housewives of Orange County (Bravo) 1.0/5 1,268 Emergence (ABC) 1.0/5 1,256 Man with a Plan (CBS) 1.0/5 1,254 Who Needs to Be a Millionaire – Thu. (ABC) 1.0/6 1,250 Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 9 (VH1) 1.0/5 1,239 The Problem: Whole Insanity (MTV) 1.0/5 1,238 Who Needs to Be a Millionaire (ABC) 1.0/5 1,233 Will & Grace (NBC) 1.0/5 1,231 MacGyver (CBS) 1.0/5 1,231 94. Brooklyn 9-9 (NBC) 0.9/5 1,228 Schooled (ABC) 0.9/5 1,227 Good Ladies (NBC) 0.9/5 1,222 Broke (CBS) 0.9/5 1,215 Bless This Mess (ABC) 0.9/5 1,212 Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo) 0.9/5 1,197 America’s Funniest Residence Movies (ABC) 0.9/4 1,190 Teen Mother II S9B (MTV) 0.9/4 1,183 Love & Hip Hop Hollywood 6 (VH1) 0.9/4 1,172 All Rise (CBS) 0.9/4 1,169 24 Hours to Hell and Again (Fox) 0.9/4 1,156 Blended-ish (ABC) 0.9/4 1,153 The Problem: Warfare of Worlds (MTV) 0.9/4 1,138 Basketball Wives 8 (VH1) 0.9/4 1,137 Love & Hip Hop 10 (VH1) 0.9/4 1,131 Retaining Up with the Kardashians (E!) 0.9/4 1,130 WWE Friday Night time Smackdown (Fox) 0.9/5 1,128 Vanderpump Guidelines (Bravo) 0.9/4 1,107 Bluff Metropolis Legislation (NBC) 0.9/4 1,105 Supply: Nielsen, Preliminary Reside+7 Days, Prime, Authentic telecasts solely. Season by way of 5/10/2020. Packages with 2 or extra telecasts.

TOP 100 SHOWS OF 2019-2020, TOTAL VIEWERS

America’s most-watched collection of the 2019-2020 season are …

Rank Title (Community) VIEWERS (000) 1. NFL Sunday Night time Soccer (NBC) 19,993 2. NCIS (CBS) 15,336 3. NFL Thursday Night time Soccer (Fox/NFL Community) 15,048 4. NFL Monday Night time Soccer (ESPN) 12,750 5. FBI (CBS) 12,552 6. Blue Bloods (CBS) 11,962 7. Chicago Fireplace (NBC) 11,699 8. This Is Us (NBC) 11,549 9. Younger Sheldon (CBS) 11,449 10. Chicago PD (NBC) 11,228 11. Chicago Med (NBC) 11,220 12. The Good Physician (ABC) 10,824 13. The Masked Singer (Fox) 10,783 14. Bull (CBS) 10,607 15. 60 Minutes (CBS) 10,459 16. 9-1-1 (Fox) 10,416 17. The Voice (NBC) 10,367 18. FBI: Most Wished (CBS) 10,204 19. The Voice-Tuesday (NBC) 9,728 20. New Amsterdam (NBC) 9,700 21. Hawai’i 5-0 (CBS) 9,684 22. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) 9,583 23. Gray’s Anatomy (ABC) 9,386 24. Survivor (CBS) 9,229 25. 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox) 9,085 26. America’s Obtained Expertise Champions (NBC) 8,922 27. Magnum P.I. (CBS) 8,914 28. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) 8,913 29. Station 19 (ABC) 8,550 30. American Idol — Monday (CBS) 8,536 31. Mother (CBS) 8,524 32. American Idol (ABC) 8,336 33. The Rookie (ABC) 8,185 34. Seal Workforce (CBS) 8,020 35. Legal Minds (CBS) 8,006 36. Dancing with the Stars (ABC) 7,998 37. The Bachelor (ABC) 7,934 38. The Conners (ABC) 7,729 39. Manifest (NBC) 7,698 40. The Neighborhood (CBS) 7,694 41. Tommy (CBS) 7,685 42. All Rise (CBS) 7,643 43. God Friended Me (CBS) 7,616 44. Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) 7,538 45. MacGyver (CBS) 7,500 46. Man with a Plan (CBS) 7,468 47. A Million Little Issues (ABC) 7,262 48. S.W.A.T. (CBS) 7,255 49. Trendy Household (ABC) 7,099 50. The Unicorn (CBS) 7,095 51. Broke (CBS) 6,916 52. The Blacklist (NBC) 6,913 53. Who Needs to Be a Millionaire – Thu. (ABC) 6,879 54. Madam Secretary (CBS) 6,737 55. The Final Dance (ESPN) 6,709 56. The Resident (Fox) 6,704 57. Carol’s Second Act (CBS) 6,594 58. Legislation & Order: SVU (NBC) 6,455 59. Final Man Standing (Fox) 6,403 60. Deputy (Fox) 6,340 61. Evil (CBS) 6,287 62. Bluff Metropolis Legislation (NBC) 6,239 63. Stumptown (ABC) 5,963 64. Who Needs to Be a Millionaire (ABC) 5,849 65. Prodigal Son (Fox) 5,830 66. America’s Funniest Residence Movies (ABC) 5,702 67. Emergence (ABC) 5,669 68. Lego Masters (Fox) 5,598 69. Lincoln Rhyme (NBC) 5,574 70. The Masked Singer: After the Masks (Fox) 5,559 71. The Strolling Lifeless (AMC) 5,373 72. Ellen’s Sport of Video games (NBC) 5,314 73. The Goldbergs (ABC) 5,311 74. Saturday Night time Soccer (ABC) 5,191 75. Shark Tank (ABC) 4,928 76. Songland (NBC) 4,918 77. Undercover Boss (CBS) 4,915 78. Dateline Friday (NBC) 4,866 79. Bless This Mess (ABC) 4,722 80. Curse of Oak Island (Historical past) 4,650 81. American Housewife (ABC) 4,500 82. For Life (ABC) 4,360 83. 20/20 (ABC) 4,350 84. The way to Get Away with Homicide (ABC) 4,225 85. 90 Day Fiancé: Earlier than the 90 Days (TLC) 4,047 86. Empire (Fox) 4,043 87. Fox Faculty Soccer: Large 12 Prime (Fox) 4,030 88. 48 Hours (CBS) 4,022 89. Will & Grace (NBC) 4,010 90. Council of Dads (NBC) 4,008 91. Children Say the Darndest Issues (ABC) 3,966 92. Schooled (ABC) 3,929 93. The Baker and the Magnificence (ABC) 3,887 94. Blended-ish (ABC) 3,820 95. Superstore (NBC) 3,816 96. Black-ish (ABC) 3,719 97. Dateline Thriller (NBC) 3,715 98. Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC) 3,658 99. Single Mother and father (ABC) 3,646 100. The Good Place (NBC) 3,563 Supply: Nielsen, Preliminary Reside+7 Days, Prime, Authentic telecasts solely. Season by way of 5/10/2020. Packages with 2 or extra telecasts.

THE MOST-WATCHED BROADCAST NETWORKS OF 2019-2020 (BY TOTAL VIEWERS)

CBS (7,676,000; down 14%) NBC (6,628,000; down 9%) Fox (6,391,000; up 17%) ABC (5,458,000; down 3%) Univision (1,461,000; up 6%) Ion (1,282,000; down 2%) Telemundo (1,107,000; down 8%) The CW (1,040,000; down 22%) Me TV (740,000; up 5%) Unimas (523,000; up 40%)

THE TOP-RATED BROADCAST NETWORKS OF 2019-2020 (BY ADULTS 18-49)

1. Fox (1.7; up 14%)

2. NBC (1.4; down 16%)

3. ABC (1.1; down 11%)

t. CBS (1.1; down 31%)

5. Univision (0.5; up 6%)

6. Telemundo (0.4; down 10%)

7. The CW (0.3; down 29%)

t. Ion (0.3; down 2%)

9.Unimas (0.2; up 46%)

10. Bounce TV (0.1; up 15%)

Supply: Nielsen, NPM (09/23/2019-04/26/2020, Reside+7 and 04/27/2020-05/10/2020, Reside+SD) vs. (09/24/2018-04/28/2019, Reside+7 and 04/29/2019-05/12/2019, Reside+SD) Mon-Sat 8pm-11pm/Solar 7pm-11pm.