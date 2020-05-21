Winners and Losers – Variety

You’ll be excused in case you didn’t even understand that the 2019-2020 TV season ended on Wednesday evening; for the reason that world has been on lockdown and the pandemic has dramatically modified the look and really feel of primetime over the previous few weeks, the whole lot appears a bit off kilter. However the season did finish with a great quaint big rankings occasion: The Season Three finale of “The Masked Singer,” a present that nearly felt of one other time by its finish.
“The Masked Singer” kicked off its most up-to-date season as Fox’s post-Tremendous Bowl program on February 2; by the point it ended 18 weeks later, the world was a really completely different place. “The Masked Singer” remained a powerhouse, nevertheless: Even when the post-Tremendous Bowl particular isn’t included, the competitors collection is well the 12 months’s top-rated leisure collection amongst adults 18-49.
In the meantime, on the full viewer facet, with “The Large Bang Principle” retired, one other CBS staple recaptures the most-watched leisure collection crown: “NCIS,” now in its 17th season, is tops, with 15.Three million viewers.
After all, finally it’s NBC’s “Sunday Night time Soccer” that when once more dominated in all measures — each adults 18-49 (6.Zero score) and whole viewers (20 million). Nothing else comes shut. It’s why the NFL — and the networks — are so anxious to have sports activities again and operating by fall.
As we’ve written earlier than, rankings simply aren’t as vital as they was, given the a number of methods folks now devour content material — and the lengthy tail of that consumption. However they stay the commonest approach to examine the linear efficiency of reveals each on broadcast and cable.
Right here’s a ultimate take a look at a number of the hits and misses of 2019–2020, adopted by our full listing of the 100 most-watched reveals of the season, in response to each adults 18-49 and whole viewers, utilizing the newest reside+7 rankings (which embody seven days’ price of DVR and video on-demand utilization).
WINNERS
Fox: Not a nasty first 12 months for the now-independent Fox community. Yep, the Tremendous Bowl helped tremendously, as did Thursday Night time Soccer. However that was the purpose, proper? Fox’s technique, now that it has uncoupled from 20th Century Fox belongings, has been to rethink what it’s to be a broadcast community in an age the place it’s robust to be a broadcast community. And because of sports activities, and “The Masked Singer” — which the community owns and produces — it’s been a strong season. That is Fox’s first 18-49 No. 1 end in eight years, and it’s the one community to be up year-over-year within the demo and whole viewers. In line with the community, even its programming on Hulu is up 32% year-over-year. “The Masked Singer” was so sizzling that its spinoff, “The Masked Singer: After the Masks,” additionally ranked larger thank reveals that most likely price ten occasions to supply.
“90 Day Fiancé”: Earlier than folks have been speaking about “Tiger King,” it was TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé” franchise that had taken the crown as TV’s hottest responsible pleasure. Three — sure, three! — completely different editions of “90 Day Fiancé” made the highest 100 listing this 12 months, together with “90 Day Fiancé: Earlier than the 90 Days,” “90 Day Fiancé: The Different Approach,” and the unique collection. And if TLC doesn’t have already got sufficient to have fun, one other one in every of its responsible pleasures, “Dr. Pimple Popper,” manages to sneak on to the full viewers chart.
Sports activities: The NFL, in fact, dominates as traditional, with Sunday Night time Soccer, Thursday Night time Soccer and Monday Night time Soccer all main the 18-49 ranker (and except for “NCIS” sneaking in there, additionally the full viewer listing). However take a look at what made a final minute leap to No. 5 on this 12 months’s 18-49 listing: ESPN’s Michael Jordan docuseries “The Final Dance.” That gave ESPN two collection within the high 5, simply making it cable’s dominant drive on the chart. A comfort prize, maybe, for ESPN proper now, given the way it’s struggling to determine the best way to program a sports activities community in a rustic with no sports activities.
Dick Wolf: All the things’s developing Dick Wolf. His “FBI: Most Wished” is the season’s most-watched new collection, and in whole viewers, he clocks 4 out of the eight most-watched scripted collection in primetime. His three “Chicago” reveals for NBC and two “FBI” reveals for CBS stay sturdy franchises.
LOSERS
Comedy: It’s robust on the market for laffers. CBS’ “Younger Sheldon” is the most-watched comedy in primetime, ranked No. 9 with 11.Four million viewers — down from 14.6 million final 12 months. There are solely 5 comedies whole within the 2+ high 50 ranker. Amongst adults 18-49, the efficiency can be weak: The highest-rated comedy, Trendy Household, is simply outdoors the highest 10 — and that present has simply left the airwaves for good. We additionally listed “comedy” as a loser final 12 months, and the prognosis has solely worsened.
“The Strolling Lifeless”: Sorry, zombies. “The Strolling Lifeless” continues to be the top-rated cable leisure program. However keep in mind when it was TV’s top-rated present, interval? Now, sadly, the slide continues, and it’s simply out of the highest 10, with a 1.9 score — in comparison with a 3.2 final 12 months, 5.Three score in 2017-2018, a 8.Zero in 2016-2017, and sure, a 9.6 in 2015-2016.
“Tommy”: With a number of renewals and cancelations nonetheless pending, CBS’ “Tommy,” starring Edie Falco, earns the excellence of being the most-watched present (7.7 million) to be canceled so removed from this previous season.
THE 100 TOP-RATED SERIES OF 2019-2020 (ADULTS 18-49)
|Rank
|PROGRAM (NETWORK)
|RATING /SHARE
|18-49 VIEWER (000)
|1.
|NFL Sunday Night time Soccer (NBC)
|6.0/26
|7,819
|2.
|NFL Thursday Night time Soccer (Fox/NFL)
|4.5/22
|5,799
|3.
|NFL Monday Night time Soccer (ESPN)
|4.1/21
|5,370
|4.
|The Masked Singer (Fox)
|3.2/16
|4,138
|5.
|The Final Dance (ESPN)
|2.9/15
|3,811
|This Is Us (NBC)
|2.9/13
|3,713
|7.
|The Bachelor (ABC)
|2.4/12
|3,120
|8.
|Gray’s Anatomy (ABC)
|2.3/12
|3,028
|9-1-1 (Fox)
|2.3/11
|2,983
|10.
|Chicago PD (NBC)
|2.0/11
|2,605
|11.
|The Strolling Lifeless (AMC)
|1.9/8
|2,499
|Survivor (CBS)
|1.9/10
|2,495
|Chicago Fireplace (NBC)
|1.9/9
|2,480
|Trendy Household (ABC)
|1.9/9
|2,473
|Lego Masters (Fox)
|1.9/9
|2,416
|16.
|The Good Physician (ABC)
|1.8/9
|2,386
|9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)
|1.8/9
|2,325
|The Voice (NBC)
|1.8/8
|2,308
|19.
|Chicago Med (NBC)
|1.7/8
|2,240
|NCIS (CBS)
|1.7/8
|2,207
|American Idol-Monday (ABC)
|1.7/8
|2,183
|New Amsterdam (NBC)
|1.7/9
|2,147
|23.
|Younger Sheldon (CBS)
|1.6/9
|2,100
|American Horror Story (FX)
|1.6/8
|2,090
|The Conners (ABC)
|1.6/8
|2,086
|The Voice-Tuesday (NBC)
|1.6/8
|2,082
|A Million Little Issues (ABC)
|1.6/8
|2,020
|28.
|Station 19 (ABC)
|1.5/8
|2,002
|American Idol (ABC)
|1.5/7
|1,974
|Manifest (NBC)
|1.5/8
|1,938
|31.
|The Masked Singer: After the Masks (Fox)
|1.4/7
|1,870
|Legislation & Order: SVU (NBC)
|1.4/7
|1,866
|Legal Minds (CBS)
|1.4/7
|1,861
|America’s Obtained Expertise Champions (NBC)
|1.4/7
|1,839
|FBI (CBS)
|1.4/7
|1,814
|Saturday Night time Soccer (ABC)
|1.4/8
|1,793
|Prodigal Son (Fox)
|1.4/6
|1,790
|90 Day Fiancé: Earlier than the 90 Days (TLC)
|1.4/6
|1,758
|39.
|The Rookie (ABC)
|1.3/7
|1,720
|Mother (CBS)
|1.3/6
|1,646
|The Resident (Fox)
|1.3/6
|1,644
|The Goldbergs (ABC)
|1.3/6
|1,636
|The Neighborhood (CBS)
|1.3/6
|1,624
|44.
|The Good Place (NBC)
|1.2/6
|1,598
|FBI: Most Wished (CBS)
|1.2/7
|1,576
|Seal Workforce (CBS)
|1.2/6
|1,574
|Empire (Fox)
|1.2/6
|1,548
|60 Minutes (CBS)
|1.2/6
|1,544
|Final Man Standing (Fox)
|1.2/6
|1,539
|S.W.A.T. (CBS)
|1.2/6
|1,536
|Bull (CBS)
|1.2/6
|1,533
|90 Day Fiancé: The Different Approach (TLC)
|1.2/5
|1,531
|Ellen’s Sport of Video games (NBC)
|1.2/6
|1,515
|Household Man (Fox)
|1.2/5
|1,499
|Blue Bloods (CBS)
|1.2/6
|1,497
|56.
|Hawai’i 5-0 (CBS)
|1.1/6
|1,469
|The Simpsons (Fox)
|1.1/5
|1,468
|90 Day Fiancé (TLC)
|1.1/5
|1,456
|Superstore (NBC)
|1.1/6
|1,434
|Actual Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo)
|1.1/5
|1,416
|Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
|1.1/5
|1,413
|Evil (CBS)
|1.1/6
|1,411
|Stumptown (ABC)
|1.1/6
|1,410
|NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
|1.1/6
|1,410
|For Life (ABC)
|1.1/6
|1,393
|The way to Get Away with Homicide (ABC)
|1.1/6
|1,389
|The Blacklist (NBC)
|1.1/6
|1,378
|Fox Faculty Soccer: Large 12 Prime (Fox)
|1.1/6
|1,378
|NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
|1.1/5
|1,372
|Curse of Oak Island (Historical past)
|1.1/5
|1,372
|Jersey Shore: Household Trip S3 (MTV)
|1.1/5
|1,371
|Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
|1.1/5
|1,365
|73.
|Beneath Deck Mediterranean (Bravo)
|1.0/5
|1,350
|Magnum P.I. (CBS)
|1.0/6
|1,344
|Mayans M.C. (FX)
|1.0/6
|1,337
|Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)
|1.0/5
|1,333
|Deputy (Fox)
|1.0/5
|1,331
|The Unicorn (CBS)
|1.0/5
|1,307
|Shark Tank (ABC)
|1.0/5
|1,304
|Single Mother and father (ABC)
|1.0/5
|1,303
|Songland (NBC)
|1.0/5
|1,288
|Beneath Deck (Bravo)
|1.0/4
|1,285
|Jersey Shore: Household Trip S3B (MTV)
|1.0/5
|1,280
|American Housewife (ABC)
|1.0/6
|1,277
|Actual Housewives of Orange County (Bravo)
|1.0/5
|1,268
|Emergence (ABC)
|1.0/5
|1,256
|Man with a Plan (CBS)
|1.0/5
|1,254
|Who Needs to Be a Millionaire – Thu. (ABC)
|1.0/6
|1,250
|Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 9 (VH1)
|1.0/5
|1,239
|The Problem: Whole Insanity (MTV)
|1.0/5
|1,238
|Who Needs to Be a Millionaire (ABC)
|1.0/5
|1,233
|Will & Grace (NBC)
|1.0/5
|1,231
|MacGyver (CBS)
|1.0/5
|1,231
|94.
|Brooklyn 9-9 (NBC)
|0.9/5
|1,228
|Schooled (ABC)
|0.9/5
|1,227
|Good Ladies (NBC)
|0.9/5
|1,222
|Broke (CBS)
|0.9/5
|1,215
|Bless This Mess (ABC)
|0.9/5
|1,212
|Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)
|0.9/5
|1,197
|America’s Funniest Residence Movies (ABC)
|0.9/4
|1,190
|Teen Mother II S9B (MTV)
|0.9/4
|1,183
|Love & Hip Hop Hollywood 6 (VH1)
|0.9/4
|1,172
|All Rise (CBS)
|0.9/4
|1,169
|24 Hours to Hell and Again (Fox)
|0.9/4
|1,156
|Blended-ish (ABC)
|0.9/4
|1,153
|The Problem: Warfare of Worlds (MTV)
|0.9/4
|1,138
|Basketball Wives 8 (VH1)
|0.9/4
|1,137
|Love & Hip Hop 10 (VH1)
|0.9/4
|1,131
|Retaining Up with the Kardashians (E!)
|0.9/4
|1,130
|WWE Friday Night time Smackdown (Fox)
|0.9/5
|1,128
|Vanderpump Guidelines (Bravo)
|0.9/4
|1,107
|Bluff Metropolis Legislation (NBC)
|0.9/4
|1,105
|Supply: Nielsen, Preliminary Reside+7 Days, Prime, Authentic telecasts solely. Season by way of 5/10/2020. Packages with 2 or extra telecasts.
TOP 100 SHOWS OF 2019-2020, TOTAL VIEWERS
America’s most-watched collection of the 2019-2020 season are …
|Rank
|Title (Community)
|VIEWERS (000)
|1.
|NFL Sunday Night time Soccer (NBC)
|19,993
|2.
|NCIS (CBS)
|15,336
|3.
|NFL Thursday Night time Soccer (Fox/NFL Community)
|15,048
|4.
|NFL Monday Night time Soccer (ESPN)
|12,750
|5.
|FBI (CBS)
|12,552
|6.
|Blue Bloods (CBS)
|11,962
|7.
|Chicago Fireplace (NBC)
|11,699
|8.
|This Is Us (NBC)
|11,549
|9.
|Younger Sheldon (CBS)
|11,449
|10.
|Chicago PD (NBC)
|11,228
|11.
|Chicago Med (NBC)
|11,220
|12.
|The Good Physician (ABC)
|10,824
|13.
|The Masked Singer (Fox)
|10,783
|14.
|Bull (CBS)
|10,607
|15.
|60 Minutes (CBS)
|10,459
|16.
|9-1-1 (Fox)
|10,416
|17.
|The Voice (NBC)
|10,367
|18.
|FBI: Most Wished (CBS)
|10,204
|19.
|The Voice-Tuesday (NBC)
|9,728
|20.
|New Amsterdam (NBC)
|9,700
|21.
|Hawai’i 5-0 (CBS)
|9,684
|22.
|NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
|9,583
|23.
|Gray’s Anatomy (ABC)
|9,386
|24.
|Survivor (CBS)
|9,229
|25.
|9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)
|9,085
|26.
|America’s Obtained Expertise Champions (NBC)
|8,922
|27.
|Magnum P.I. (CBS)
|8,914
|28.
|NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
|8,913
|29.
|Station 19 (ABC)
|8,550
|30.
|American Idol — Monday (CBS)
|8,536
|31.
|Mother (CBS)
|8,524
|32.
|American Idol (ABC)
|8,336
|33.
|The Rookie (ABC)
|8,185
|34.
|Seal Workforce (CBS)
|8,020
|35.
|Legal Minds (CBS)
|8,006
|36.
|Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
|7,998
|37.
|The Bachelor (ABC)
|7,934
|38.
|The Conners (ABC)
|7,729
|39.
|Manifest (NBC)
|7,698
|40.
|The Neighborhood (CBS)
|7,694
|41.
|Tommy (CBS)
|7,685
|42.
|All Rise (CBS)
|7,643
|43.
|God Friended Me (CBS)
|7,616
|44.
|Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)
|7,538
|45.
|MacGyver (CBS)
|7,500
|46.
|Man with a Plan (CBS)
|7,468
|47.
|A Million Little Issues (ABC)
|7,262
|48.
|S.W.A.T. (CBS)
|7,255
|49.
|Trendy Household (ABC)
|7,099
|50.
|The Unicorn (CBS)
|7,095
|51.
|Broke (CBS)
|6,916
|52.
|The Blacklist (NBC)
|6,913
|53.
|Who Needs to Be a Millionaire – Thu. (ABC)
|6,879
|54.
|Madam Secretary (CBS)
|6,737
|55.
|The Final Dance (ESPN)
|6,709
|56.
|The Resident (Fox)
|6,704
|57.
|Carol’s Second Act (CBS)
|6,594
|58.
|Legislation & Order: SVU (NBC)
|6,455
|59.
|Final Man Standing (Fox)
|6,403
|60.
|Deputy (Fox)
|6,340
|61.
|Evil (CBS)
|6,287
|62.
|Bluff Metropolis Legislation (NBC)
|6,239
|63.
|Stumptown (ABC)
|5,963
|64.
|Who Needs to Be a Millionaire (ABC)
|5,849
|65.
|Prodigal Son (Fox)
|5,830
|66.
|America’s Funniest Residence Movies (ABC)
|5,702
|67.
|Emergence (ABC)
|5,669
|68.
|Lego Masters (Fox)
|5,598
|69.
|Lincoln Rhyme (NBC)
|5,574
|70.
|The Masked Singer: After the Masks (Fox)
|5,559
|71.
|The Strolling Lifeless (AMC)
|5,373
|72.
|Ellen’s Sport of Video games (NBC)
|5,314
|73.
|The Goldbergs (ABC)
|5,311
|74.
|Saturday Night time Soccer (ABC)
|5,191
|75.
|Shark Tank (ABC)
|4,928
|76.
|Songland (NBC)
|4,918
|77.
|Undercover Boss (CBS)
|4,915
|78.
|Dateline Friday (NBC)
|4,866
|79.
|Bless This Mess (ABC)
|4,722
|80.
|Curse of Oak Island (Historical past)
|4,650
|81.
|American Housewife (ABC)
|4,500
|82.
|For Life (ABC)
|4,360
|83.
|20/20 (ABC)
|4,350
|84.
|The way to Get Away with Homicide (ABC)
|4,225
|85.
|90 Day Fiancé: Earlier than the 90 Days (TLC)
|4,047
|86.
|Empire (Fox)
|4,043
|87.
|Fox Faculty Soccer: Large 12 Prime (Fox)
|4,030
|88.
|48 Hours (CBS)
|4,022
|89.
|Will & Grace (NBC)
|4,010
|90.
|Council of Dads (NBC)
|4,008
|91.
|Children Say the Darndest Issues (ABC)
|3,966
|92.
|Schooled (ABC)
|3,929
|93.
|The Baker and the Magnificence (ABC)
|3,887
|94.
|Blended-ish (ABC)
|3,820
|95.
|Superstore (NBC)
|3,816
|96.
|Black-ish (ABC)
|3,719
|97.
|Dateline Thriller (NBC)
|3,715
|98.
|Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)
|3,658
|99.
|Single Mother and father (ABC)
|3,646
|100.
|The Good Place (NBC)
|3,563
|Supply: Nielsen, Preliminary Reside+7 Days, Prime, Authentic telecasts solely. Season by way of 5/10/2020. Packages with 2 or extra telecasts.
THE MOST-WATCHED BROADCAST NETWORKS OF 2019-2020 (BY TOTAL VIEWERS)
- CBS (7,676,000; down 14%)
- NBC (6,628,000; down 9%)
- Fox (6,391,000; up 17%)
- ABC (5,458,000; down 3%)
- Univision (1,461,000; up 6%)
- Ion (1,282,000; down 2%)
- Telemundo (1,107,000; down 8%)
- The CW (1,040,000; down 22%)
- Me TV (740,000; up 5%)
- Unimas (523,000; up 40%)
THE TOP-RATED BROADCAST NETWORKS OF 2019-2020 (BY ADULTS 18-49)
1. Fox (1.7; up 14%)
2. NBC (1.4; down 16%)
3. ABC (1.1; down 11%)
t. CBS (1.1; down 31%)
5. Univision (0.5; up 6%)
6. Telemundo (0.4; down 10%)
7. The CW (0.3; down 29%)
t. Ion (0.3; down 2%)
9.Unimas (0.2; up 46%)
10. Bounce TV (0.1; up 15%)
Supply: Nielsen, NPM (09/23/2019-04/26/2020, Reside+7 and 04/27/2020-05/10/2020, Reside+SD) vs. (09/24/2018-04/28/2019, Reside+7 and 04/29/2019-05/12/2019, Reside+SD) Mon-Sat 8pm-11pm/Solar 7pm-11pm.
