WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon And Lee Joo Myung Are Devastated By Terrible News In “Kairos”

“Kairos” has unveiled new stills of WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon and Lee Joo Myung!

“Kairos” is a brand new “time-crossing fantasy thriller” concerning the interconnected fates of Kim Search engine optimization Jin (performed by Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Younger), a girl who’s trying to find her lacking mom. From Kim Search engine optimization Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month up to now – however after the 2 miraculously talk from their completely different instances, they set out on an exhilarating quest to avoid wasting their lacking family members.

Kang Seung Yoon and Lee Joo Myung play Han Ae Ri’s finest associates Im Geon Wook and Park Soo Jung, respectively.

Spoilers

When Han Ae Ri discovered that Yoo Search engine optimization Il (performed by Shin Goo) took the medical data of her mom Kwak Track Ja (performed by Hwang Jung Min), she advised Im Geon Wook that she lastly put all of the puzzle items collectively. Kim Search engine optimization Jin witnessed Han Ae Ri being carried out on a stretcher, stunning viewers and main them to marvel what occurred to her.

In the brand new stills, Im Geon Wook and Park Soo Jung arrive at the accident website of Han Ae Ri. Im Geon Wook clutches onto the police officer with a glance of disbelief and horror on his face. He can’t imagine Han Ae Ri is useless, and he begs the officer to double examine the reality. Park Soo Jung stands earlier than the officer with a clean look on her face, however she bursts into tears in entrance of Im Geon Wook. The 2 are shocked into silence by the tactic of crime they discovered on the scene, piquing curiosity about Han Ae Ri’s demise.

Im Geon Wook beforehand prevented Han Ae Ri’s first demise by way of “time crossing” with the long run Kim Search engine optimization Jin, and Park Soo Jung prevented the kidnapping of Kim Search engine optimization-jin’s daughter Kim Da Bin (Shim Hye Yeon). Will they be capable to be a part of arms with Kim Search engine optimization Jin to return in time and alter Han Ae Ri’s destiny as soon as extra?

The subsequent episode of “Kairos” will air on December 8 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, meet up with the newest episode of “Kairos” on Viki beneath:

