WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon And Son Eun Seo Confirmed To Join “Voice 4”

WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon and Son Eun Seo are joining the fourth season of OCN’s thriller “Voice“!

“Voice,” which aired its first season in 2017, revolves around an emergency call center and the employees who attempt to fight crime using the limited information they get from the urgent calls they receive. The upcoming season will pit the Golden Time Team against a vicious murderer with extraordinary hearing abilities that rival their own. Song Seung Heon and Lee Ha Na were previously confirmed to be starring in the drama’s fourth season.

On April 27, it was revealed that WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon and Son Eun Seo were also cast in “Voice 4.”

Son Eun Seo will be returning as the clever Golden Time agent Park Eun Soo who speaks five languages.

Kang Seung Yoon will play the quirky cyber spy Han Woo Joo who joins Golden Time Team’s cyber investigation team. Han Woo Joo is highly intelligent man from a family of three generations of engineers. However, he gives up on his PhD in the hope of finding a good work-life balance and instead joins Golden Time Team as a call center agent.

Kang Seung Yoon commented, “I am honored and excited to be part of this great project. I will work hard during the filming to make a good impression on viewers. Please support me.”

“Voice 4” is lated to premiere in June.

