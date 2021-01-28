WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon And Song Mino And More Promoted To Full Members Of Korea Music Copyright Association

On January 27, The Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) introduced the songwriters which were promoted to full members this 12 months!

KOMCA is a non-profit copyright collective with the intention of bettering music tradition in Korea by way of defending the mental property rights of copyright holders whereas making certain ease of use for listeners. Based in 1964, the group maintains a database of copyrighted works and their mental property holders.

Any copyright holder is ready to be part of KOMCA as a “junior member,” however the board of administrators chooses simply 25 junior members every year to advertise to the standing of “full members.” 22 members are chosen from the mainstream class, whereas the remaining three are chosen from the non-mainstream class.

The necessities for the promotion to full member standing embrace sustaining junior KOMCA membership for 3 years or extra, receiving a certain quantity in royalties from their copyrighted property every year, and in addition being chosen by the board of administrators. Turning into a full member of KOMCA provides an artist the appropriate to vote on the group’s common conferences.

This 12 months, WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon and Song Mino, Sunwoo JungA, Changmo, Loco, Roy Kim, Maktub, and extra have been promoted to full members of KOMCA.

Go Hyung Suk, who created Baek Yerin’s “Possibly It’s Not Our Fault” and wrote songs for CHEEZE and Automobile, the Backyard, Kim Hyun Woo, who composed and wrote Paul Kim’s “Each Day, Each Second,” Lee Joon Ho, who composed Yoon Jong Shin‘s “Prefer it,” and Jung Je Il, a well-known music producer who composed and organized quite a few hit songs together with Park Hyo Shin’s “Wild Flower,” have been additionally included within the checklist.

Final 12 months, artists who turned full members of KOMCA included BTS‘s RM and J-Hope, Paul Kim, Jay Park, Giriboy, and extra.

Congratulations to the songwriters!

