WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon Avoids Eye Contact With Lee Se Young In “Kairos”

MBC has shared a brand new take a look at Lee Se Young and WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon in new drama “Kairos.”

“Kairos” is a “time-crossing fantasy thriller” in regards to the interconnected fates of Kim Website positioning Jin (performed by Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Young), a girl who’s looking for her lacking mom. From Kim Website positioning Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month up to now -but after the 2 miraculously talk from their totally different occasions, they set out on an exciting quest to avoid wasting their lacking family members.

In the drama, Kang Seung Yoon performs Im Geon Wook, Han Ae Ri’s longtime greatest pal, who’s all the time able to rush to her support. Regardless of their fixed bickering, the loyal Im Geon Wook worries extra about Han Ae Ri than anybody in her life and constantly takes excellent care of her.

The primary episode confirmed a glimpse of Han Ae Ri working exhausting at a comfort retailer to pay for her mom’s coronary heart transplant surgical procedure. Nonetheless, her mom’s well being instantly deteriorated, and Han Ae Ri turned helplessly pushed right into a nook. Im Geon Wook proved he was her shut pal by staying together with her by thick and skinny.

Nonetheless, within the upcoming episode, it looks like Im Geon Wook isn’t all the time going to do the whole lot for her. In the brand new stills, the 2 pals meet in a darkish alley. Han Ae Ri gazes at him with a mournful look, however Im Geon Wook refuses to take a look at her. On high of that, his face is roofed with bruises, making viewers inquisitive about what occurred to him.

Han Ae Ri arms mysterious paperwork to Im Geon Wook and asks him to do one thing for her. Nonetheless, he avoids her eyes and presses his lips collectively in silence. In the subsequent episode, the plot will take a number of sudden twists with the disappearance of her mom and the betrayal of a trusted character.

The subsequent episode of “Kairos” will air on October 27 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

