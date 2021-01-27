WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon Confirmed To Be Releasing His First Solo Studio Album

WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon shall be releasing a solo studio album!

On January 27, YG Leisure confirmed, “Kang Seung Yoon shall be releasing his first solo full album in March. At the moment, he has completed recording all of the songs on the album and is getting ready to movie the music video for his title observe subsequent month.”

This shall be Kang Seung Yoon’s first comeback as a solo artist in eight years. Earlier than he joined WINNER, he competed on “Celebrity K2” and debuted with the tune “It Rains” in July 2013 as a solo artist. “It Rains” swept music charts on the time and he went on to launch different solo singles similar to “Wild and Younger” and “Stealer.” WINNER debuted as a bunch in August 2014.

Kang Seung Yoon participated in writing, composing, and producing all of the songs on his first studio album and even participated within the manufacturing of his upcoming music video.

Try Kang Seung Yoon within the drama “Kairos” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)