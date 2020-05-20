WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon Confirms For Upcoming MBC Drama

YG Leisure introduced on Might 20 that WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon has confirmed for the upcoming MBC drama “Kairos.”

“Kairos” is a romantic fantasy thriller a couple of man named Search engine marketing Jin (performed by Shin Sung Rok), who falls into shock when his younger daughter is kidnapped, and a girl named Ae Ri (performed by Lee Se Younger), who’s searching for her lacking mom. The 2, who stay within the current and previous respectively, work collectively to reverse the tragedies which have befallen them and come throughout new truths and instances within the course of.

Kang Seung Yoon performs Lim Gun Wook, Ae Ri’s pal. Gun Wook is somebody who was susceptible and had no presence all through faculty. In relation to Ae Ri, nonetheless, he is able to do no matter she says and is there to assist her at any time when she wants. Gun Wook will play an necessary function in Ae Ri’s seek for her mom.

The WINNER member, who’s returning to appearing for the primary time in over two years, has beforehand acted in MBC’s “Excessive Kick! Revenge of the Quick-Legged,” net drama “Love for a Thousand Extra,” and tvN’s “Jail Playbook.”

Kang Seung Yoon commented, “I used to be hooked as quickly as I learn the script for ‘Kairos.’ I’m actually excited to be returning as an actor after a very long time. I nonetheless have lots to study, however I’ll do my greatest in order to not grow to be a hindrance to these I’m working with. Please look upon me kindly. Thanks.”

“Kairos” is slated to air within the second half of this yr.

