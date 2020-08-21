WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon Is Lee Se Young’s Best Friend In Upcoming Drama

Upcoming MBC drama “Kairos” (literal title) has revealed new stills of WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon.

“Kairos” can be a “time-crossing fantasy thriller” that tells the story of Kim Web optimization Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Younger), a girl trying to find her lacking mom who lives one month previously from the time Kim Web optimization Jin resides in.

In the drama, Kang Seung Yoon can be enjoying Im Geon Wook, a very long time pal of Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Younger) who’s at all times there for her it doesn’t matter what. Although the 2 bicker usually, Im Geon Wook at all times worries for Han Ae Ri and takes care of her.

In the brand new stills, we see a variety of Im Geon Wook’s feelings, from pleasure to playful curiosity to seriousness, and in a single photograph, Geon Wook has cuts and bruises on his face, elevating viewers’ curiosity as to what led to the accidents.

“Kairos” premieres October 26 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

