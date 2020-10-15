WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon Is Willing To Do Anything For Lee Se Young In Upcoming Drama “Kairos”

MBC’s upcoming drama “Kairos” has unveiled a sneak peek of the chemistry between Lee Se Young and WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon!

“Kairos” is a brand new “time-crossing fantasy thriller” in regards to the interconnected fates of Kim Search engine marketing Jin (performed by Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Young), a girl who’s trying to find her lacking mom. From Kim Search engine marketing Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month up to now—however after the 2 miraculously talk from their totally different occasions, they set out on an exciting quest to avoid wasting their lacking family members.

In the drama, Kang Seung Yoon will likely be enjoying the function of Im Geon Wook, Han Ae Ri’s longtime finest good friend, who’s at all times able to rush to her assist. Regardless of their fixed bickering, Im Geon Wook worries extra about Han Ae Ri than anybody in her life and persistently takes excellent care of her. As a loyal and reliable good friend who’s keen to do something with regards to Han Ae Ri, Im Geon Wook finally ends up becoming a member of her in working along with Kim Search engine marketing Jin as they try and right their undesirable fates.

On October 15, MBC shared a glimpse of stars Lee Se Young and Kang Seung Yoon in character. In the newly launched stills, Im Geon Wook comes to go to Han Ae Ri at her part-time job at a comfort retailer. The 2 characters appear fully comfy round each other, hinting at their snug and relaxed friendship—and but the heartfelt look of concern with which Im Geon Wook gazes at his longtime good friend continues to be sufficient to make viewers’ hearts flutter.

To discover out what lies in retailer for the pair of BFFs, tune in to the premiere of “Kairos” on October 26 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Se Young in her earlier drama “Memorist” with English subtitles beneath!

