WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon Reveals What Inspires Him To Keep Working Hard As An Actor And Singer

In a latest interview and pictorial for Magnificence+ journal, WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon talked about his expertise pursuing each appearing and singing on the identical time.

The idol and actor, who can be showing in MBC’s upcoming drama “Kairos,” expressed that he hopes to proceed working in each fields for so long as doable.

“I someway stumbled into appearing earlier than my debut as a singer, and so I ended up discovering the fun of appearing,” recalled Kang Seung Yoon. “To be trustworthy, I need to proceed appearing.”

The WINNER chief additionally revealed that at any time when he accepts a brand new position, he personally approaches his co-stars and director to share that he’s decided to not allow them to down.

“In fact, the truth that I’m a singer and an idol undoubtedly contributes to my being solid [in roles],” he humbly remarked. “That’s why, at any time when I begin a brand new appearing undertaking, I inform all the senior actors and the director, ‘I’m going to work exhausting so that you just don’t remorse selecting me.’”

Earlier this yr, Kang Seung Yoon made historical past on MBC’s in style singing competitors “The King of Masks Singer” by changing into the present’s youngest champion—and the one idol to win the crown six consecutive instances.

Nonetheless, the gifted singer hasn’t let these sorts of accomplishments get to his head. “I’ve all the time labored exhausting whereas pondering of Korea’s most gifted vocalists as my rivals, and my purpose has to turn into like them,” he shared. “Even now, I need to maintain bettering.”

Lastly, Kang Seung Yoon talked about his final targets for the long run.

“I’d wish to turn into a singer who makes folks stay up for what I’ve in retailer subsequent,” he stated. “I need to turn into an individual that makes folks curious to know, ‘What type of track do you suppose he’ll launch subsequent? What type of path will he take subsequent time?’”

Kang Seung Yoon’s new drama “Kairos” premieres on October 26 at 9:20 p.m. KST and can be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki. Try a teaser for the drama under!

