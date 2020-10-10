WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon Talks About His Role In “Kairos” + His Chemistry With Lee Se Young

WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon has shared his ideas on his upcoming MBC drama “Kairos”!

“Kairos” is a brand new “time-crossing fantasy thriller” concerning the interconnected fates of Kim Web optimization Jin (performed by Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Young), a lady who’s looking for her lacking mom. From Kim Web optimization Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month previously—however after the 2 miraculously talk from their totally different occasions, they set out on an exhilarating quest to save lots of their lacking family members.

Kang Seung Yoon shall be taking part in the position of Im Geon Wook, Han Ae Ri’s longtime greatest pal, who’s all the time able to rush to her support. Regardless of their fixed bickering, the loyal and reliable Im Geon Wook worries extra about Han Ae Ri than anybody in her life and persistently takes excellent care of her.

Explaining why he had been drawn to “Kairos” and the character of Im Geun Wook, Kang Seung Yoon recalled, “After I first learn the script, I immediately turned invested within the feelings of the characters who had been every making an attempt to guard what was treasured to them, and between that and the fast-paced plot, I had a number of enjoyable studying it.”

“The character of Geon Wook specifically provides to the enjoyable of the drama, and I discovered it interesting that he had his personal story inside the plot,” he continued. “I’m grateful that I used to be capable of be a part of such an awesome drama.”

When requested about similarities between his character and his real-life persona, Kang Seung Yoon remarked, “I feel we’re related in the best way that we’re each approachable and provides off the air of a reliable pal.”

Nevertheless, he added, “I feel we’re totally different by way of the conditions that Geon Wook has confronted or the best way he tries to not stand out throughout his college days. I’m working laborious to attempt to perceive and painting these points of his character.”

As for his chemistry together with his co-star Lee Se Young, Kang Seung Yoon shared, “As a result of Lee Se Young is my senior by far as an actor, I study lots simply from watching her act by my facet.” He went on to precise his gratitude to the actress, commenting, “The ambiance on set is heat and pleasant, and due to her, I feel we’re constructing good chemistry.”

“Kairos” will premiere on October 26 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

