WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon Tops iTunes Charts Around The Globe With “PAGE”

March 30, 2021
WINNER member Kang Seung Yoon’s new solo album “PAGE” is being liked around the globe!

On March 29 at 6 p.m. KST, Kang Seung Yoon dropped his first full album “PAGE.” The title observe on the album is “IYAH,” a music that expresses the pressures of rising up and taking up extra obligations.

Quickly after its launch, “PAGE” took the highest spot on iTunes High Albums charts in not less than 18 areas together with Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam. The album additionally positioned excessive on charts in america and the UK.

Congratulations to Kang Seung Yoon!

Try Kang Seung Yoon in the drama “Kairos“:

