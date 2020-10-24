WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon Transforms Into Tough And Loyal Friend With Complicated Backstory In “Kairos”

MBC has shared an intriguing new sneak peek of WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon’s character in “Kairos”!

The upcoming “time-crossing fantasy thriller” is in regards to the interconnected fates of Kim Search engine marketing Jin (performed by Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Younger), a lady who’s trying to find her lacking mom. From Kim Search engine marketing Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month up to now -but after the 2 miraculously talk from their totally different occasions, they set out on an exciting quest to avoid wasting their lacking family members.

In the drama, Kang Seung Yoon might be taking part in the position of Im Geon Wook, Han Ae Ri’s longtime finest pal, who’s at all times able to rush to her help. Regardless of their fixed bickering, the loyal Im Geon Wook worries extra about Han Ae Ri than anybody in her life and constantly takes excellent care of her.

On October 23, “Kairos” unveiled a brand new glimpse of Im Geon Wook. In one photograph, he appears prepared for an outing with associates in a lightweight pink jacket, and his expression is relaxed as he talks comfortably with Han Ae Ri. Nevertheless, within the different two images, his expressions are solemn and grim. His face is roofed with bruises and cuts, and he appears each fearful and shocked as he converses with somebody on the telephone.

Im Geon Wook is called a personality who does no matter he can for Han Ae Ri. It was beforehand hinted that there was a cause why he is so trustworthy and dependable to her, and everybody will be capable to see their particular friendship within the premiere of “Kairos.”

The primary episode of “Kairos” airs on October 26 at 9:20 p.m. KST on MBC, and it is going to be accessible on Viki!

In the meantime, try a teaser for the drama beneath!

