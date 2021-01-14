Winners Of 10th Gaon Chart Music Awards

The 10th Gaon Chart Music Awards acknowledged lots of the 12 months’s greatest achievements in music!

The occasion was held on the night of January 13, with the present broadcast on-line. There was no viewers or performances for the ceremony with the intention to forestall the unfold of COVID-19. Tremendous Junior’s Leeteuk and ITZY’s Lia hosted the night’s occasion.

Take a look at the record of winners beneath!

Artist of the 12 months (Digital Music – Month-to-month)

December 2019: Purple Velvet’s “Psycho”

January 2020: Zico’s “Any tune”

February: BTS’s “ON”

March: M.C the MAX – “BLOOM”

April: Oh My Woman’s “Nonstop”

Could: IU’s “eight (prod. & feat. Suga of BTS)”

June: BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That”

July: Zico’s “Summer time Hate (feat. Rain)”

August: BTS’s “Dynamite”

September: Chungha, Christopher’s “Unhealthy Boy”

October: BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies”

November: BTS’s “Life Goes On”

Artist of the 12 months (Bodily Album – Quarterly)

First quarter: BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7”

Second quarter: EXO’s Baekhyun’s “Delight”

Third quarter: SEVENTEEN’s “Heng:garae”

Fourth quarter: BTS’s “BE”

Retail Album of the 12 months: BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7”

World Ok-Pop Rookie: ATEEZ, ITZY

Sizzling Efficiency of the 12 months: IZ*ONE, Stray Children

Rookie of the 12 months: aespa (Digital class), ENHYPEN (Bodily album class)

Social Sizzling Star of the 12 months: BLACKPINK

Music Regular Vendor of the 12 months: IU’s “Blueming”

File Manufacturing of the 12 months Award: Changmo, AMBITION MUSIK

Mubeat International Selection Award: Im Younger Woong, BLACKPINK

Discovery of the 12 months: Younger Tak

High Package Vendor of the 12 months: NCT

World Hallyu Star Award: NCT

Lyricist of the 12 months: IU

Composer of the 12 months: Pop Time

Performer of the 12 months: Younger (Instrumental efficiency), Kriz (refrain)

Ok-Pop Contribution Award: Lee Soo Man

Well-liked Singer of the 12 months: Hwang In Wook

Fashion of the 12 months: Son Sung Deuk (Choreography); Kim Bal Ko, Park Min Hee (Stylist)

Worldwide Rising Star of the 12 months: TONES AND I

Congratulations to all of the winners!

Supply (1) (2)