Winners Of 2020 Brand Of The Year Awards

The winners of the 2020 Brand of the Year Awards have been introduced!

Annually, the award ceremony acknowledges manufacturers which were brightening up the 12 months. It’s hosted by the Korean Shopper Brand Committee and overseen by the Korean Shopper Discussion board, and award winners are decided by way of on-line votes. 550,000 Koreans took half on this 12 months’s vote, and the outcomes have been introduced on September 28.

Take a look at the winners beneath!

Male Idol: BTS

Feminine Idol: Oh My Woman

Male Solo Artist: Kang Daniel

Feminine Solo Artist: Chungha

Scorching Icon: SSAK3

Rising Star Male Idol: AB6IX

Rising Star Feminine Idol: APRIL

Rookie Male Idol: CRAVITY

Rookie Feminine Idol: Weeekly

Idol Band: DAY6

Male Trot Singer: Im Younger Woong

Feminine Trot Singer: Second Aunt Kim Davi (Kim Shin Younger)

R&B Soul Artist: Heize

Rapper: Lee Younger Ji

OST: Jo Jung Suk’s “Aloha” for “Hospital Playlist”

Actress: Search engine optimisation Ye Ji

Actor: Jo Jung Suk

Rising Star Actress: Han So Hee

Rising Star Actor: Ahn Bo Hyun

Rookie Actress: Jeon Mi Do

Rookie Actor: Lee Jae Wook

Scene Stealer Actress: Shim Eun Woo

Scene Stealer Actor: Kim Younger Min

Idol-Actress: APRIL’s Lee Na Eun

Idol-Actor: SF9’s Rowoon

Male Selection Star: Yoo Jae Suk

Feminine Selection Star: Jang Do Yeon

Idol Selection Star: VIXX’s Ravi

Movie star TikToker: Rain

Entertainer: Kwanghee

Specialist Entertainer: Kang Hyung Wook

Sport Entertainer: Kim Dong Hyun

Comedienne: Kim Min Kyung

Comic: Moon Se Yoon

Announcer Entertainer: Kim Sung Joo

Feminine Multi-Entertainer: Son Dambi

Male Multi-Entertainer: Lee Seung Gi

Feminine Advert Mannequin: IU

Male Advert Mannequin: Im Younger Woong

Radio DJ: Apink’s Jung Eun Ji

Greatest Couple: Choi Yang Rak, Paeng Hyun Sook

Movie star YouTuber: Woman’s Day’s Hyeri

Music Selection Present: TV Chosun’s “Mister Trot”

Weekend Selection Present: MBC’s “How Do You Play?”

Internet Selection Present: “MMTG”

Drama: tvN’s “Hospital Playlist”

Discuss Present: tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block”

Congratulations to all of the winners!

