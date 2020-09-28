Winners Of 2020 Brand Of The Year Awards

The winners of the 2020 Brand of the Year Awards have been introduced!
Annually, the award ceremony acknowledges manufacturers which were brightening up the 12 months. It’s hosted by the Korean Shopper Brand Committee and overseen by the Korean Shopper Discussion board, and award winners are decided by way of on-line votes. 550,000 Koreans took half on this 12 months’s vote, and the outcomes have been introduced on September 28.
Take a look at the winners beneath!
Male Idol: BTS
Feminine Idol: Oh My Woman
Male Solo Artist: Kang Daniel
Feminine Solo Artist: Chungha
Scorching Icon: SSAK3
Rising Star Male Idol: AB6IX
Rising Star Feminine Idol: APRIL
Rookie Male Idol: CRAVITY
Rookie Feminine Idol: Weeekly
Idol Band: DAY6
Male Trot Singer: Im Younger Woong
Feminine Trot Singer: Second Aunt Kim Davi (Kim Shin Younger)
R&B Soul Artist: Heize
Rapper: Lee Younger Ji
OST: Jo Jung Suk’s “Aloha” for “Hospital Playlist”
Actress: Search engine optimisation Ye Ji
Actor: Jo Jung Suk
Rising Star Actress: Han So Hee
Rising Star Actor: Ahn Bo Hyun
Rookie Actress: Jeon Mi Do
Rookie Actor: Lee Jae Wook
Scene Stealer Actress: Shim Eun Woo
Scene Stealer Actor: Kim Younger Min
Idol-Actress: APRIL’s Lee Na Eun
Idol-Actor: SF9’s Rowoon
Male Selection Star: Yoo Jae Suk
Feminine Selection Star: Jang Do Yeon
Idol Selection Star: VIXX’s Ravi
Movie star TikToker: Rain
Entertainer: Kwanghee
Specialist Entertainer: Kang Hyung Wook
Sport Entertainer: Kim Dong Hyun
Comedienne: Kim Min Kyung
Comic: Moon Se Yoon
Announcer Entertainer: Kim Sung Joo
Feminine Multi-Entertainer: Son Dambi
Male Multi-Entertainer: Lee Seung Gi
Feminine Advert Mannequin: IU
Male Advert Mannequin: Im Younger Woong
Radio DJ: Apink’s Jung Eun Ji
Greatest Couple: Choi Yang Rak, Paeng Hyun Sook
Movie star YouTuber: Woman’s Day’s Hyeri
Music Selection Present: TV Chosun’s “Mister Trot”
Weekend Selection Present: MBC’s “How Do You Play?”
Internet Selection Present: “MMTG”
Drama: tvN’s “Hospital Playlist”
Discuss Present: tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block”
Congratulations to all of the winners!
Watch “How Do You Play?” beneath!
Watch Now
Supply (1) (2)
How does this text make you are feeling?
Add Comment