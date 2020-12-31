Winners Of 2020 KBS Drama Awards

KBS ended the 12 months by recognizing the community’s greatest expertise and programming on the 2020 KBS Drama Awards!

The ceremony, which was held on the night of December 31, was hosted by Jo Bo Ah, Lee Sang Yeob, and Do Kyung Wan.

Chun Ho Jin took house the Daesang (Grand Prize) for his efficiency in “As soon as Once more.” He shared, “Once we began ‘As soon as Once more,’ I stated to my juniors, ‘Let’s do our greatest to have loads of enjoyable with this drama. Let’s give even a little bit of hope to people who find themselves having a tough time.’ If I dare to suppose so, it looks as if we achieved that aim. I’m very comfortable.”

He shared that he considered himself as receiving the trophy on behalf of his co-stars and lots of others, with him being given it it as a result of he was the “head of the family.” He shared, “Additionally, whereas we had been filming, my father handed away. Cha Hwa Yun, who was my accomplice, gave me energy and guided me alongside. I need to give this award to Cha Hwa Yun.”

He shared his hope that everybody will have the ability to really feel gratitude over small issues in an effort to expertise extra happiness within the new 12 months. Lastly, he shared that his father had significantly loved “As soon as Once more” and handed away earlier than it ended, occurring to precise his thanks and like to him. “Everybody, Blissful New 12 months, and please be wholesome,” he stated.

Take a look at the listing of winners under!

Daesang (Grand Prize): Chun Ho Jin (“As soon as Once more”)

Prime Excellence Award: Park In Hwan (“Sensible Heritage”), Jung Bo Suk (“Home made Love Story”), Lee Min Jung (“As soon as Once more”)

Excellence Award – Lengthy Drama: Lee Sang Yeob (“As soon as Once more”), Lee Jang Woo (“Home made Love Story”), Lee Jung Eun (“As soon as Once more”), Jin Ki Joo (“Home made Love Story”)

Excellence Award – Day by day Drama: Kang Eun Tak (“A Man in a Veil”), Kim Yoo Suk (“No Matter What”), Park Ha Na (“Deadly Promise”), Lee Chae Younger (“A Man in a Veil”)

Excellence Award – Miniseries: Park Sung Hoon (“Into the Ring”), Lee Jae Wook (“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol”), Nana (“Into the Ring”), Jo Yeo Jeong (“Cheat on Me If You Can”)

Finest Author: Yang Hee Seung (“As soon as Once more”)

Achievement Award: Track Jae Ho

Supporting Actor Award – Miniseries: Ye Ji Received (“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol”), Ahn Kil Kang (“Into the Ring”)

Supporting Actor Award – Lengthy Drama: Oh Dae Hwan (“As soon as Once more”), Oh Yoon Ah (“As soon as Once more”), Kim Solar Younger (“Home made Love Story”)

Finest Actor in One Act/Particular/Quick Drama: Son Sook (“A Jaunt“), Lee Yoo Younger (“Traces of Love”), Lee Shin Younger (“ Purchase a Pal”), Lee Han Wi (“My Lilac”)

Finest Couple Awards: Jin Ki Joo and Lee Jang Woo (“Home made Love Story”); Lee Jang Woo and Jung Bo Suk (“Home made Love Story”); Nana and Park Sung Hoon (“Into the Ring”); Jo Yeo Jeong and Go Joon (“Cheat on Me if You Can”); Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah (“Forest”); Lee Sang Yi and Lee Cho Hee, Chun Ho Jin and Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sang Yeob and Lee Min Jung (“As soon as Once more”)

Reputation Award: Kim Younger Dae (“Cheat on Me if You Can”), Lee Sang Yeob (“As soon as Once more”), Jo Bo Ah (“Forest”)

Finest New Actor Awards: Web optimization Ji Hoon (“To All The Guys Who Cherished Me”, “Meow, the Secret Boy”), Lee Sang Yi (“As soon as Once more”), WJSN’s Bona (“Home made Love Story”), Shin Ye Eun (“Meow, the Secret Boy”), Lee Cho Hee (“As soon as Once more”)

Finest Baby Actor Awards: Moon Woo Jin (“As soon as Once more”), Lee Ga Yeon (“As soon as Once more”)

The 2020 KBS Drama Awards will likely be obtainable on Viki.

Watch "As soon as Once more" under!

