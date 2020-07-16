Winners Of 2020 MTN Ad Festival Awards

Sung Hoon, Apink’s Son Naeun, Im Younger Woong, Na Tae Joo, Younger Tak, and Jang Min Ho had been acknowledged on the 2020 MTN Ad Festival Awards!

The annual ceremony was held on July 15 in Seoul. The pageant showcases stars who’ve made contributions to the sector of commercials and promoting previously 12 months, in addition to the commercials from 2019 to this 12 months which were probably the most enjoyable and shifting for customers.

Winners of the Business Star Award this 12 months had been actor Sung Hoon, singer and actress Son Naeun of Apink, and hit trot singer Im Younger Woong.

Sung Hoon shared his thanks for the award and promised, “I’ll proceed to work laborious in order that I can grow to be a supply of energy for advertisers and in order that my adverts could be prolonged.”

Son Naeun shared, “I’m pleased to be receiving such an amazing award. I sincerely thank everybody who loves commercials and all these concerned,” and he or she promised to proceed to work laborious.

On Instagram, she wrote, “Thanks for the MTN Ad Festival Business Star Award.”

Im Younger Woong, who shot to stardom after profitable “Mister Trot” this 12 months, mentioned, “I believe this shall be an unforgettable 12 months. I by no means even imagined such a day would come for me. My life has began to be actually enjoyable previously 12 months. Loads has modified and I’m grateful on daily basis. I’ll proceed to be grateful and humble.”

“Mister Trot” contestants Na Tae Joo, Younger Tak, and Jang Min Ho got Business Star Rookie Awards.

Congratulations to everybody!

